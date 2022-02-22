Cyber scams and attacks are prevalent through one's email, social media and other network systems.
According to the Federal Trade Commission website, phishing is when cyber criminals attempt to gain personal information from account holders by presuming to be a trusted company with honest intentions.
Recently, the Office of the Chief Information Officer advised students to beware of scammers aggressively targeting Texas Tech accounts with fake job offers.
Scott Hall, managing director at IT Help Central, said cyber criminals attempt to capitalize off of news or whatever citizens are currently interested in by seeking a response regarding the topic at hand.
“The Russia Ukraine situation - that’s really public. There’s a lot of publicity on it so the hackers will try to take advantage of that,” Hall said. “Around tax season like right now, there can be tax scams. They stay current with what’s going on in the world around us and try to leverage that interest in some way that will not be legitimate.”
According to IT Help Central, the majority of the email scams targeting Tech accounts were disguised as job offers: “WORK ANYWHERE YOU [A]RE," ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT NEEDED ASAP!" "PART_TIME/ FULL TIME JOB OFFER" and "YOU ARE ADVISED TO KEEP THE SAME PASSWORD."
“When someone does fall victim, we help them recover their account, check for any signs of tampering, go through some educational pieces to help them understand things to look for - some warning signs - so we have an educational process that we go through first then we validate their ID and help them get back into their account,” Hall said.
Hall said the process of retrieving an account can take a couple of days depending on when it happens.
“Don’t reuse your eraider password on another service. Don’t reuse your password, keep them unique on all your accounts,” Hall said.
Hall said the numbers in relation to the frequency of cyber threats within Tech systems cannot be reported for the sake of preventing cyber criminals from gaining additional information.
According to the CISA website, Ukraine has recently suffered from website defacement and potentially destructive malware on their systems - malware that has been proven to cause extensive damage to significant infrastructure in the past.
The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency has encouraged organizations of every size and sector to take urgent steps to prevent cyber risks.
Cyrus Driver, President and CEO of Simpatico Systems founded in Lubbock, said cyber threats are like diseases.
“There are viruses out there all the time, but we do two things; you stay healthy, you eat well, have good average exercise, stay healthy, listen to your doctor, and take your medicines, take your shots and you should be able to protect yourself against any of those viruses,” Driver said. “If you don’t do that then the viruses will just win, and you lose.”
Driver said there are two critical steps in preventing cyber threats with the first being to have good cyber hygiene by not clicking on emails or links you don’t recognize. Secondly, Driver emphasized having a proper IT team secure everything in your infrastructure with complicated passwords and two-factor authentication.
The CEO of the ten-year-old company said oftentimes cyber criminals attempt to hold victims for ransom; demanding bitcoin or any type of cryptocurrency in return for giving victims access back to their computer or network.
“This is a gamble that you might pay the amount in bitcoin and might still not get access to your computer,” Driver said. “The bad part is many of them have already downloaded a lot of information from your computer and if they feel it is something that is very valuable like bank account information, personal information of people, of health information - all those types of things- they will come back to you after a few months.”
