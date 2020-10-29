With the coming start dates for class registration this fall semester, the need for advising appointments may be heightened for students.
Because of the increased use of remote communication, understanding how advisers operate and the effectiveness of these appointments may be helpful.
Catherine Nutter, senior director of University Advising at Tech, said the biggest change in advising sessions has been the modality in which they are conducted.
If a student would like to be seen in person, Nutter said the in-person appointment option is available to them, but most have been utilizing virtual sessions.
“Academic advising is a very personal, very relationship centered process,” Nutter said.
Students and advisers still want that relationship, which is why University Advising chose to hold advising sessions virtually, Nutter said. Having a Zoom meeting is much more relational than going through email.
However, Nutter said they would like to return to in-person advising when it is safe to do so.
Some advisors place holds on their student’s accounts to encourage them to meet to discuss course approval, Nutter said. Because most students prefer to do advising virtually or through email, continuing to use holds could be just another unnecessary roadblock on the way to registering for classes.
“Our definition of academic advising is a way to engage students, foster independence and develop independence for student success,” Nutter said
Because of this ideal and student knowledge of what courses they need, Nutter said they typically do not place holds for course approval. Instead, they focus on helping students succeed for the semester.
Ashlee Brown, director of advising and retention for the Tech College of Human Sciences, said they do not typically place holds for advising. However, if a student is in academic distress, retention or if a student needs to visit, they will place a hold on the individuals’ account.
“We are being more flexible on what qualifies as an advising appointment,” Brown said.
If a student sends their adviser an email that includes what classes they want to take, why they want to take them and what their future plan is, Brown said that will take care of the student’s hold.
When deciding what modality to use for advising sessions, Brown said they went with popular vote and decided on Zoom.
“We were kind of in a hurry to get it set up back in March,” Brown said.
Since March, they have tried Skype, Microsoft Teams and Blackboard Collaborate, but Zoom seems to be the most user-friendly, Brown said. They primarily use Blackboard Collaborate when an individual is switching majors because it is behind an eRaider, which is more secure than Zoom.
Advisers within the College of Human Sciences adapted well and so did the students, Brown said.
“Students are feeling a little bit more empowered and realizing that they know more than they thought they did,” Brown said.
Though they are not allowing walk-ins because of the heavy foot traffic within the college, they do not forbid students from making in-person appointments Brown said. It is mainly what the student is comfortable with.
“We do what we can with what we have,” Brown said.
Kristi Fierro, assistant director of Tech Transfer Acceleration Program, said she believes the pandemic has forced advisers to be more creative in the way they meet with students.
Most advisers within her department are using Blackboard Collaborate, not Zoom, Fierro said.
“Blackboard seems to be a very secure way to meet with our students,” Fierro said.
Security is an important aspect of advising sessions, especially when doing them online. To help with security, Fierro said they make sure not to show another student’s information when sharing their screen with another student. Additionally, they encourage students to attend virtual advising sessions from a private place, such as their dorm room.
For transfer and visiting students who need advising, Fierro said they were already flexible because most do not live in Lubbock, offering them video calls instead of face-to-face meetings. With the pandemic, these students have the option of video call or a phone call.
