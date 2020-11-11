Texas Tech teacher candidates within the TechTeach program have faced different circumstances this semester working during the pandemic.
With the rise in COVID-19 cases and the uncertainty of how education will be delivered in the spring, how candidates for this program will operate has been considered by members of the college.
TechTeach is a clinically intensive, competency-based program designed to prepare teachers who will improve the academic achievement of K-12 students, according to the Tech College of Education website. It is among the first in the nation to combine in-depth clinical experiences with opportunities to improve effective teaching behaviors in order to impact student learning.
Doug Hamman, department chair of the Teacher Education Department at Tech, said for the most part, things have proceeded as normal for teacher candidates despite initial concerns schools would not return to face-to-face instruction. When spikes began to occur in schools where candidates had been placed, they met with students to make sure they were taking proper precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
However, Hamman said COVID-19 has affected the program, but students have adapted in different ways, such as increasing the use of video capture to give feedback to teacher candidates and modifying class meetings to online or hybrid.
“We’ve responded masterfully,” Hamman said.
Site coordinators have had to adjust the way they give feedback to students to accommodate the districts, Hamman said.
Sherre Heider, professional development facilitator for the TechTeach program, said it was helpful site coordinators already were familiar with Zoom since it was used to communicate with each other.
Before COVID-19, site coordinators would observe teacher candidates as they taught and then pulled them into the hallway immediately after to give feedback.
“You want to know what you’ve done well or what you need to work on right away,” Heider said.
It was important to the professional development facilitators to continue this immediate feedback when site coordinators cannot enter classrooms or students are teaching virtually, Heider said. All summer, they researched, brainstormed and developed a few ways to continue this practice.
Some days, the teacher candidates might want to Zoom in at a certain time, and site coordinators will observe that way, Heider said. On other days, the mentor might want to Zoom in at a certain time, and site coordinators will then schedule one-on-one Zoom meetings with the teacher candidates, so they still get feedback.
Another way they observe students is by having the teacher candidate record themselves as they teach, Heider said. Later in the day, the candidates will meet with their site coordinator via Zoom and share their recorded video. The site coordinator will give feedback on the video as they watch it together, giving them freedom to pause the video and point out specific parts.
Though most feedback is given orally, Heider said they have started to increase their use of handwritten feedback.
“It’s not our first thing that we want to do, but it’s still valuable,” Heider said.
The feedback site coordinators give to candidates is based off a certain rubric and there are three main factors that are considered, Heider said.
First, all feedback must be connected to the rubric in every way, and then feedback needs to be connected to student learning, Heider said. Lastly, the feedback must provide actionable next steps, and it should not tell how students did well or poorly without giving them information on how to work on it.
“There’s no perfect rubric out there, but it’s aligned and very similar to the ones Texas teachers use,” Heider said.
This gives teacher candidates an advantage as they go out into the field as a teacher because they already speak the language, Heider said.
There were worries that teacher candidates would not feel as though they got a valuable education from all the virtual changes that have been made, but feedback has showed the opposite, Heider said.
“It means our communication has been well, we’re working together, it has been like a team effort,” Heider said.
Not only are candidates getting face-to face experience, they are also learning how to effectively teach virtually as well, Heider said, making them more marketable in the field.
Amy Hickman, professional development facilitator in the Tech College of Education, said in her position, she helps support the site coordinators with their teacher candidates all the way from the local program, which is juniors and seniors at Tech, to the rural districts.
“The most important part, I think, is the support we give site coordinators, and the impact we have to help support teacher candidates become the most effective teachers they can when they come out of our program,” Hickman said.
Because they have had to get creative and change the way they do things, Hickman said that site coordinators coaching has increased.
“We used to get in our car and drive from campus to campus and walk classroom to classroom to check on them and give them feedback,” Hickman said. “Now, we’re able to use leverage technology and we could be from the north side to the south side of Lubbock just by clicking on Zoom.”
If a student candidate is exposed or tests positive themselves, they report to the local district contact, Hickman said. The program relies on the district and Tech to guide students on what to do afterwards.
If symptoms are minimal and students are feeling well, Hickman said they encourage candidates to support their mentor virtually. They can assist by helping provide lesson plans, planning activities or creating presentations for their mentors.
“Some have even continued to attend virtually via Zoom and run small groups while they’ve been in quarantine,” Hickman said.
If a mentor is asked to quarantine, a substitute teacher will take their place. This allows the teacher candidates to step into the lead role because they have been with the class and know what is going on, Hickman said.
Many teacher candidates are applying to be substitutes in the districts they are student teaching in following this semester.
Locally, teacher candidates have not had much change due to COVID-19 and have been able to remain in their placements most of the time and continue to help their mentors, Hickman said.
In the spring, districts where students are teaching are planning to continue the same way they did this fall, enabling teacher candidates to continue their training, Hickman said.
Despite the changes in modality in certain aspects of the program, such as communicating with site coordinators, Hickman said she believes teacher candidates feel like they have gotten a lot out of student teaching this semester.
The changes in modality also have been beneficial from a coaching standpoint, Hickman said. They have learned a lot and believe many practices started during COVID-19 will continue post-COVID-19.
