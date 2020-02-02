Despite having a few months to spare, some people tend to hold off on filing taxes until the last minute. Even as a college student, knowing how to navigate the tax season may be helpful in the long-run.
One needs to file tax returns and pay any owed taxes by April 15, according to the Internal Revenue Service website. For the 2019 tax year, over 150 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed, and a majority of those are predicted to be filed before the deadline.
Before attempting to file one’s taxes, whether he or she be a college student or not, issues may arise if one is not familiar with the required documents to file taxes.
Celinda Moore, instructor in the Texas Tech Rawls College of Business School of Accounting, said one needs to collect different tax forms to file his or her taxes.
“If they work, they’ll need a W-2, or if they are not considered an employee, they will need any kind of proof of compensation received during 2019, so a 1099 if they are not considered an employee, employer relationship,” she said.
In addition to proof of compensation, a college student may need a 1098-T form depending on one’s tuition payments, Moore said. A student can receive these forms from the university.
Along with these required forms, understanding the rules of filing taxes and who needs to file may be necessary to prepare early during tax season.
Colin Calderon, a junior personal financial planning major from New Braunfels and Red to Black financial planning advocate, said one should save paychecks to know how much he or she got paid.
“If you’re a student that holds any investments, definitely talk to your investment advisor,” he said regarding other preparations.
For those preparing for the tax filing deadline, problems may arise and a person might not be able to file their taxes on time.
When filing taxes, Calderon said there is an option to get more time to file by requesting an extension.
The deadline to request an extension form, which is Form 4868, is April 15, or the same day one needs to file individual tax returns, according to The Balance website. The extension will move the deadline to Oct. 15.
Although, another issue may result from people who think filing taxes is not necessary for them.
Thinking one does not have to file taxes because of his or her amount of income is a mistake Moore said students tend to make.
“A lot of students think ‘I didn’t make a ton of money, so I am not required to file,’” Moore said. “There is a threshold that if you make under the standard deduction for 2019, you aren’t technically required to file. However, if you don’t file, you don’t get any of those withholdings back as a refund.”
For those who are married and filing jointly, the standard deduction is $24,400 for the 2019 tax year, according to the Internal Revenue Service. The standard deduction is $12,200 for single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately and $18,350 for heads of households.
Even if for those who think they do not have to file tax returns, Moore said one should file to possibly get a refund.
Talking with one’s parents is another step Moore said she suggest students take while preparing to file taxes.
If a person files taxes returns despite their parents already claiming them as a dependent on their tax returns, Moore said issues could arise.
Having conversations with parents and reviewing tax returns before filing them are ways Moore said a student can avoid certain problems this season.
With these preparations in mind, a person may wonder how soon they are able to file.
Individuals were allowed to start filing their 2019 tax returns on Jan. 27, according to the IRS.
Although, John Masselli, Tech Haskell Taylor Professor of Taxation in the Rawls College, said it could be problematic to file too early.
Masselli appreciates the importance of trying to file sooner rather than later, he said. But it is important for people to do an inventory of their required forms and check if they have everything they need to file.
Filing before Feb. 15 is something Masslli said he does not recommend, as those providing the documents, such as W-2 forms, can be late or documents are sent to an old address one has forgotten.
Whether it be changing one’s address, not asking an employer for a W-2 form or forgetting about a small part-time job one worked, Masselli said there are multiple reasons why one may not have all of the documents they need.
“That’s what trips people up,” he said, “and if you hit the button too soon, and then one of those statements comes in, it’s a real headache to have to go back and add that statement.”
Organizing forms sooner is a smart method, Masselli said. A person should think about all the jobs they worked and get all the W-2 forms from their employers.
Another factor college students may not consider during tax season is the 1098-T one receives from the university and what education tax credits are available, Masselli said.
“But there are sometimes expenses on those bills that, depending upon your situation, might actually be able to either limit your exposure to taxable income or add to the available portion of the credit,” he said. “So, you not only are going to want to get that statement that should be issued from Student Business Services, the 1098-T, but also pull the document from all the fees that you paid to compare and contrast what’s being reported on the 1098-T to what is actually out-of-pocket.”
Students should take time to go over these documents, Masselli said.
“The most common area of complexity is making sure that if you’re available for those education credits, either you or your parents, if you’re being claimed as a dependent, have every opportunity to get the full amount of those credits,” he said.
In addition to these education credits, Masselli said some students are not aware that some scholarships are taxable.
“If you get a scholarship that exceeds your out-of-pocket tuition and fees, theoretically, that should be taxable income,” he said.
Students need to see what number is reported on the 1098-T form for certain scholarships, Masselli said.
“Very often, that’s a number they don’t know what to do with,” he said. “That actually must be a dollar-for-dollar reduction in the amount of your education and fees, and if there’s anything left over, there could be a taxable exposure for that student.”
Along with understanding what is necessary to file taxes, keeping track of one’s personal forms and information is a task that may need to be completed leading up to the first filing day of the season.
As a way to prepare for future tax seasons, Moore said one needs to keep a personal report of financial information necessary for tax returns. She uses a Microsoft Excel document to list and categorize information throughout the year in order to not forget information needed to file tax returns.
“But it’s so much easier to go ahead and get that tax return filed sooner rather than later as opposed to waiting till the last minute,” Moore said. “It’s so much easier to do it right the first time.”
