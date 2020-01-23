The Texas Alliance for Water Conservation hosted the sixth annual Water College on Thursday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
Multiple sponsors including the Texas Tech College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources had informational booths set up to provide more information to attendees about methods of water conservation.
Samantha Borgstedt, Communications Director for the Texas Alliance for Water Conservation, said the TAWC is a research demonstration project housed at Tech and has production sites with real farms taken care of by farmers or “producers.”
“The producers make all of the decisions as far as what's going to be planted, how they're going to irrigate, when they're going to irrigate,” she said. “None of that is made by the research group itself, and so it translates really well to other farmers on different irrigation management practices and technologies that are used and that work. “
Water College brings together producers, consultants and researchers, and is a way for them to get information on the best industry irrigation management technologies, Borgstedt said.
Sustainability is the main issue the TAWC wanted to address at Water College, Bordstedt said, as it is an issue pertaining to multiple producers today.
“I think it's important for farmers to understand what the end consumer is looking for and why sustainability is important to them and how that does actually start on the farm,” she said. “(It’s important) to be able to come to Water College and hear about the different irrigation management technologies and practices that farmers can use to better conserve their water to make sure that future generations of farmers have water to irrigate with, but also to be sustainable in the eyes of the end consumer and in clothing brands.”
Rudy Ritz, an associate professor in the Department of Agricultural Education and Communications, said the research conducted by Tech is interdisciplinary when it comes to the TAWC.
The project is a producer-driven demonstration project, Ritz said, with a team of producers who provide demonstration sites showing off their latest innovative production methods to be “good stewards” of the land in water conservation, soil health and other issues directly related to water.
“With very smart water management practices, our team at Texas Tech in terms of our faculty members who are active in this room will collect data from those sites,” he said. “So we have team members on our project from Plant and Soil Science, Agricultural and Applied Economics, as well as the outreach component, which is mainly what this project is for, to provide outreach engagement and provide information for other producers and other stakeholders as well, like agribusinesses, to know what the latest findings are from these demonstration sites.”
In terms of the stakeholders and producers represented in the general assembly of Water College, Ritz said half are experts in different facets of production in row crops, such as cotton and corn, soil scientists and meteorologists.
The other half is a “trade show” of agribusinesses and other stakeholders in the industry who have an interest in the good stewardship, Ritz said.
“So, you have companies maybe who provide nozzles, computer technology and other tools for irrigation and water management, as well as maybe some of the folks who are maybe from agencies such as the Natural Resource Conservation Service, Plains Cooperative Association and other folks who are stakeholders in the industry,” he said. “So, everyone basically is on the same team when it comes to being good stewards of the land, regardless of whether they're an agribusiness or they're actually one of the producers.”
When it comes to water management and being a good steward of land, Ritz said it has to do with human behavior, and Water College serves as an opportunity for people to learn something new that can help them be more aware of being a good steward of the land.
When it comes to outreach, Ritz said there is one common piece of knowledge everybody who is directly involved in production understands: no two farms are identical.
“Everyone is an individual customized case, so everybody learns from each other. If one producer determines a certain practice effective, it gives everybody kind of a place to get together and learn from each other on what's working,” he said. “Sometimes, maybe those practices will work on many farms or all farms. Sometimes, they can just learn and say, ‘Okay, well, I see what he's doing on his farm, and maybe I can take some of that and customize some of these innovative methods on my farm.’”
Congressman Jodey Arrington presented the keynote address at Water College. Focusing on conservation, he said research is a building block in making sure producers and the state of Texas radically revolutionize changes to their industries and economies to maximize the impact of the resources.
“As we say, in West Texas, ‘Ain't nobody knows how to maximize resources, nobody knows how to steward our God given natural resources and ain’t nobody knows how to manage this environment for its maximum impact on humanity,’” Arrington said.
Arrington said his one of his main goals is making sure the next generation of producers has enough resources and emphasized that current producers understand their role in sustainability by turning a profit with their products.
“If you don't turn a profit, then we don't get food on the table. And if we don't get food on the table, then we've got to import our food from another country, and being anything but 100 percent agriculturally independent and the most affordable, safest and food supply is unacceptable for the great United States of America,” he said. “So that means every citizen in this country benefits from what the producers are doing, and how we're managing and stewarding our resources.”
Going into Washington, Arrington said his framework called for a more prosperous future in rural America and conservation for the environment.
“I want to hand the country to my children not just safer and freer; I want to hand it to them with cleaner air, cleaner water and a cleaner environment,” he said. “I might not have laws about that but we all have high standards, but it's the way we go that will determine whether we're producing the outcomes that are really good for society.”
