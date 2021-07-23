On July 20, Peggy Bryan, an Angelo State University student, filed a class action lawsuit against the Texas Tech University System in the District Court of Lubbock County.
The lawsuit, provided by the Office Media Relations & Communications for the System, states that the plaintiff is suing the System, the Board of Regents and the Chairman of the Board of Regents on behalf of students who have paid or will pay tuition to attend one of the universities within the system.
"The Universities have not refunded any amount of the tuition or Mandatory Fees even though it has cancelled in-person classes in mid-March, 2020," according to the lawsuit. "As a result, the Universities unlawfully seized and are in possession of property (funds) of the Plaintiff and Class members in the form of paid tuition and Mandatory Fees."
The lawsuit further states that the plaintiff, on behalf of her classmates, is asking for compensation to switching to online classes from in-person classes. The plaintiff further asks the courts to stop the four universities within the System from charging students if the universities do not provide "the full benefits bargained for."
The Tech System is currently comprised of four universities: Tech, Angelo State University, Tech Health Science Center Lubbock and El Paso, with Midwestern State University set to join the System on Sept. 1. The Board of Regents is comprised of Michael Lewis, chairman, Mark Griffin, vice chairman, John Steinmetz, John Walker, Dusty Womble, Ginger Kerrick Davis, Arcilia Acosta, Cody Campbell and Pat Gordon.
On July 21, the Office Media Relations & Communications of the Tech System issued a statement pertaining to the lawsuit against the System.
“The Texas Tech University System, and its institutions, have and continue to prioritize the learning and educational resources throughout the coronavirus pandemic to meet our students’ needs. Despite unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic, our university leaders worked to continue providing an exemplary education for students attending a university in our system. Through remote learning, continuous access to on-campus and virtual educational tools and resources, students remain the top priority for our administration, faculty and staff,” the statement said.
