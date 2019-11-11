The City of Lubbock will host a swearing-in ceremony at 3 p.m. Nov. 15 for the new Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell.
The event is open to the public and will be at Lubbock City Hall in City Council Chambers located at 1625 13 St., according to a City of Lubbock news release. A reception for Mitchell and his family will follow in room 103, adjacent to Council Chambers.
Mitchell officially started with the Lubbock Police Department Monday, according to the news release.
