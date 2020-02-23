In the daily ins and outs of life on college campuses, students can unknowingly generate high levels of waste, adversely impacting the environment and supply of limited natural resources available to future generations.
However, Texas Tech students have the option to minimize this adverse impact by personally taking steps to be more sustainable.
Sustainability, according to the United Nations, is “meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”
The term which has come to touch and incorporate so many things, and can be difficult to precisely define, Carey Hewett, campus sustainability officer and managing director for business services, said.
“But a big part (of sustainability), I think, is living in this world and getting our work done and then leaving things good for the next generation,” he said.
It is important for the university to have good sustainability practices, he said, and to then share those practices with students that come through Tech, so they take these practices with them when they leave.
One of the most prominent examples of these sustainability practices is the recycling that is done on campus, he said. Currently, the university has a 20 percent diversion rate, meaning 20 percent of waste is diverted and recycled.
There are recycling containers in all the residence halls available to students, he said. Students off campus can also participate.
“Whether they live on-campus or off-campus they can participate in either helping to sort or off campus students can bring their recycling to the recycling center over here at housing services,” he said.
Lynne Thurston, senior adviser in Tech University Student Housing, said she works to communicate with people on and off campus as how to recycle, she said.
In Lubbock, the Tech Recycle Center can only recycle plastic No. 1 and plastic No. 2, Thurston said. This includes water bottles, basically any see through plastic bottles, milk jugs, laundry detergent bottles and some shampoo bottles.
Additionally, according to the University Student Housing website, paper, cardboard, Styrofoam, tin, glass and aluminum cans can be accepted at the center. More information on the products accepted and where to drop off items is available at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/gogreen/recycle.php.
“Specifically in the recycling area, recognizing the products that we are able to recycle is very few in the big scheme of things,” she said.
Thurston said she personally recommends students realize when making a purchase, if the product is not in a recyclable container. It will go into the landfill unless it is reused.
“Be aware of that and try and make your shopping decisions based on that,” she said.
Students should be conscientious buyers to be sustainable, Thurston said. Instead of buying four pairs of jeans, students should ask themselves if they need that many pairs of jeans.
At warehouse stores where large quantities of goods are available for a cheaper price, students should consider whether they can use all the goods they purchase without throwing them away, Thurston said.
Students also should consider changing their habits, Thurston said.
“Turn off the light when you’re not using it,” she said. “Turn off the computer when you’re not using it, things like that.”
Students also can bicycle, take the bus or walk instead of taking their car, Thurston said.
Another thing for students in dorms, or with utilities included, to consider is being aware of their water and electricity usage, she said.
“If you’re not in a situation where you’re directly paying for it, it’s kind of invisible to you and you think it doesn’t matter, but it matters a whole lot even beyond the expense of it,” Thurston said. “It matters that you’re using a valuable resource responsibly.”
Another way for students to be sustainable is the Raider Refill Program. Students can minimize their use of Styrofoam by participating in the Raider Refill program, Michael Betzold, assistant director at Hospitality Services, said.
Through the program, students can purchase refillable beverage containers in retail locations and refill those containers for a reduced price or free with a purchase of a meal at certain locations, according to the Hospitality Services website.
“Not only does it cost you less to get your drink, but then you’re also diverting that Styrofoam use,” he said.
Hospitality Services also implements a range of other programs from compostable to-go containers, recycling, handing out metal straws and more, he said.
“What (students) should know is that we are doing everything we can do possible to be as sustainable as we can,” he said. “So they should feel good about going out and going into our operations.”
Even if some sustainability practices are not being implemented on campus, students have the opportunity to learn more about them through various classes on campus, Hewett said. Students can look for these classes within their individual majors.
There are classes within the engineering department that involve sustainability components, such as energy generation and energy saving, as well as the College of Architecture and more, he said. The campus is also home to the National Wind Institute, the Climate Center and more.
Ultimately, students have to recognize it is not all about them to have a sustainable mindset, Thurston said.
“What you do today impacts the future of your family, and the rest of the world,” she said.
