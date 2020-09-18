U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday evening in her home in Washington.
Ginsburg, who died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, was 87 years old, according to the Associated Press.
Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 under former President Bill Clinton's administration, according to AP.
Civil rights and eliminating capital punishment were issues Ginsburg, who was born in 1933 in Brooklyn, New York, focused on during her tenure, according to AP. While as a Supreme Court Justice, the execution of the intellectually disabled and killers younger than 18 years old was declared unconstitutional.
Ginsburg also issued dissents of her cases that involved issues, such as abortion, voting rights and pay discrimination against women, according to AP.
