The Academic Leaders Task Force on Campus Free Expression launched by the Bipartisan Policy Center has named Carol Sumner, Texas Tech chief diversity officer and vice president of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, as one of its new members.
This task force was launched to identify policies, activities and programs that enrich vigorous college campus environments across the United States, according to a Tech news release.
Washington Gov. Chris Gregoire and Vermont Gov. Jim Douglas have been tasked with leading the task force, according to the news release. The group also is composed of several other distinguished members including Linda Livingston, president of Baylor University, and William Keyes IV, president of the Institute for Responsible Citizenship.
The task force plans on tackling a myriad of key issues involving free speech that affect college administration, students and professors that teach those students, according to the news release.
Sumner plans on contributing just as much as she gets out of the experience, she said, according to the news release. She noted the shared knowledge of everyone on the committee will be key in producing solutions concerning free speech on college campuses.
