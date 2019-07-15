Homesickness is an issue many college students face as they trudge through the fall and spring semesters. Even when one stays on campus during the summer, this longing for home may not end.
Regardless if a student adjusts to the campus lifestyle during the fall or spring, a variety of factors could cause a person to feel homesick when living on campus during the summer.
For those who want to understand homesickness, one may need to acknowledge different aspects of their lifestyle.
Jacki Fitzpatrick, associate professor in the Texas Tech Human Development and Family Studies department, said a student needs to figure out what kind of homesickness they are enduring.
To understand the issues one is struggling with, Fitzpatrick said one must understand that homesickness could refer to a student’s personal experiences. She said these experiences can include friendsickness, which is when one misses specific people from his or her home, the attachment to home, which is the longing for one’s home environment, or the dislike of the university, which is one’s discomfort with the campus and its community.
“It would be possible for people to have more than one,” she said. “You could be friendsick, missing home and or disking the university in any combination.”
To determine how homesickness in college can arise during the summer, one must realize how seasonal conditions impact a student’s mindset, Fitzpatrick said.
During the summer, students typically stay on or near campus to take part in a full-time job or to take courses, Fitzpatrick said. Even though having a job or taking classes can seem normal to a student, the summer season is a factor she said could influence how one perceives college experiences.
“In that context, summer can be what we would think of as an amplifier,” Fitzpatrick said. “So, it may take a general experience and make it seem larger or more important.”
The size of the campus community is one aspect of college Fitzpatrick said a student may perceive differently during the summer than they would during the fall or spring semester. She said a student’s homesickness can be less noticeable during the fall or spring since they feel less lonely among the many people on campus.
During the summer, Fitzpatrick said the smaller population on campus can cause homesickness to be more prominent in one’s life, as there are less people to connect with and there is nothing to distract from the negative feelings of being away from home.
Regarding other factors, Fitzpatrick said the smaller course load during the summer compared to the larger course load during the fall or spring semesters may not be enough to distract a student from homesickness.
“People, for example, if they were taking four or five courses during the full semester, some people might say ‘I am too busy to know whether I am homesick or not,’” she said. “If you’re only doing two in the summer, as intensive as that might be, you have more free time for your thoughts to wander, and part of that may go to more awareness of any homesickness you’re feeling.”
Along with the smaller course load and the smaller campus population, Fitzpatrick said friends going back home for the summer can make one more aware of homesickness.
“This amplifying can also work in the other direction,” Fitzpatrick said. “For people who are more shy or more introverted, summer is a relief. They may find the busyness of the fall and spring to be somewhat overwhelming.”
Regardless of the specific factors during the summer that could cause homesickness, there may be other reasons why these feeling arise.
Alan Reifman, Tech professor in HDFS, said he studies emerging adulthood, which is an adolescent’s transition into an adult. He said emerging adulthood consists of a person leaving home at some point in his or her life to become independent.
Throughout this process, one will experience this separation along with homesickness when he or she leaves for college, Reifman said.
“Homesickness is part of the process of being separated,” he said. “The separation from home, while potentially distressing to a young college student, is part of that process of separating from your parents and developing your own identity and developing the ability to live independently.”
Whether it occurs during the summer or the fall and spring, homesickness is a by-product that college students or any young adult can experience when separating from home, Reifman said.
Even though campus experiences can prompt homesickness among college students, Reifman said there are other factors that could contribute to homesickness as well.
“The distance is a huge part of it,” he said, “as opposed to are you away for six weeks versus 32 weeks or 40 weeks?”
Whether it be students whose hometown is a few cities away from campus or students who live in different states or countries, Reifman said the level of homesickness can vary, especially during the summer.
Regardless of the conditions that cause college students to get homesick during the summer, certain steps may be taken to ensure that homesickness does not get the best of someone.
Bret Hendricks, licensed professional counselor supervisor and associate dean for Academic and Student Affairs at the Tech College of Education, said having a routine that consists of quality amounts of sleep, time outside of the dorms and time devoted to physical and mental health is important during the summer.
“They just get into a rhythm when they’re here during the long semesters,” he said. “In the summer, people are gone, routines are disrupted. Those two things in themselves can make things where you going to be experiencing more homesickness.”
During the summer, Hendricks said a student may lose their summer routine from back home and the regular routine from the previous fall and spring.
“They need to figure out some things to keep them engaged,” Hendricks said regarding how students need to take part in activities that benefit health and state of mind.
Whether it be going out to social events on campus or exercising alone, Hendricks said any activity that does not consist of sitting at home can be beneficial in getting rid of homesickness. He said students should take measures to relieve their homesickness as soon as possible.
“I think, in general, people see it as a weakness, and people see it as something to be ashamed of or something that they can’t talk about,” Hendricks said. “Actually, that makes it more dangerous because when you don’t talk about it, it can get worse.”
Regarding homesickness, Hendricks said no one should be ashamed of any negative feelings they have.
“It’s a very normal human emotion. It’s a reaction to being away from the people and the things that you love at home,” he said. “But it’s also an opportunity to engage new people and to engage in new activities.”
