The Texas Tech Office of International Affairs sent an email out to students on July 9 announcing that all fall 2020 study abroad programs are canceled due to COVID-19 and international travel restrictions.
If one has expenses from study abroad that are non-refundable, they can contact the Office of International Affair's Study Abroad unit at studyabroad@ttu.edu to find possible refund solutions, according to the email. Regular study abroad programs will resume once it is safe to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.