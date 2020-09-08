After consistently monitoring the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and reviewing what safety precautions need to be implemented, the Texas Tech study abroad program is slated to resume in 2021
The Study Abroad Fair, managed by the Office of International Affairs, is still scheduled for Sept. 15, according to a memorandum from Sukant Misra, Tech vice provost for International Affairs.
“We continue to monitor the global pandemic and will keep the campus community informed of any future programming changes, should they be necessary,” according to the memorandum.
Following the rise of COVID-19 cases across the world, Tech was forced bring home over 100 students who were studying abroad, and the spring break, summer and fall programs of 2020 were canceled, according to the memorandum.
Plans to get study abroad opportunities out to students are already under way, according to the memorandum. The faculty of the Office of International Affairs hopes students will use the 2020 fall semester as a research and preparation period for any upcoming 2021 programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.