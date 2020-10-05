With multiple changes to education amid the COVID-19 pandemic, study abroad has been a subject students have considered the feasibility of.
Whitney Longnecker, the director of Tech Study Abroad, said there are steps being taken in order to best protect students abroad.
“Something that is very important to us is that our partners have an up-to-date health and safety plan that includes COVID precautions,” she said. “We want to make sure there is an academic continuity plan should changes be warranted due to COVID. Students will be able to continue with their academics non-interrupted.”
Many of the precautions that students have to comply with on-campus are similar to what will be put in place in the overseas locations, Longnecker said. One difference between what students should expect is the rules could be different and even more restrictive depending on the country they choose to visit.
“We have also outlined a number of protocols specific to the TTU center in Seville,” Longnecker said. “We made changes to our homestay families, so that each student will have their own room to allow for social distancing. Homestay families need to be close enough to the TTU center, so students can walk if the student does not feel comfortable taking public transportation.”
Other accommodations have been made to the homestay families to have proper hygiene by ensuring cleaning and disinfection are being done, Longnecker said.
Rula Al-Hmoud, instructor in Arabic at Tech, said she also is a part of a study abroad program that takes place in Amman, Jordan. She said people always have overcome challenges that are thrown at them and how study abroad is no different.
“We need to learn how to adapt with all the changes that we have,” she said. “We need to make changes when we need to. Studying abroad is an amazing opportunity for students, and I don’t want to see them lose this life changing opportunity.”
Al-Hmoud's students, who have gone with her to Jordan, always have told her how completing that program was a big life changing experience, she said. However, the top priority is the safety of students.
Al-Hmoud hopes everything will be better, and if Tech does not shut down these programs again, she said she encourages all students to take advantage of study abroad and the wonderful things it can provide.
Sebastian Plaza, a sophomore marketing major from Houston, said study abroad is worth a shot.
“I feel that the benefits I gain from studying abroad are worth the costs,” he said. “Being exposed to these new things is something not everyone can get.”
Being able to see different cultures and how doing a study abroad looks great on a resume, Plaza said. He always wanted to go to England and hopes to find a good program for it.
Al-Hmoud further expressed her emotions to why studying abroad is a great opportunity for students even during these trying times.
“You can see something different when students come back,” Al-Hmoud said. “ The experience that students have is not going to happen if they stay home. It is good to discover and go out and learn. It will open your horizons.”
