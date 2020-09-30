As the fall semester continues, staff at the Texas Tech Learning Center have been implementing health precautions to keep students safe.
With these measures, tutors and students have tried to work around how to interact with one another.
There have been a variety of solutions to keep everyone safe inside of The Learning Center in Drane Hall.
Patrick Bohn, director of the Learning Center, said the staff was able to stay within Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Tech guidelines to continue to provide a safe environment for learning.
“We have a capacity limit for the number of students that can be in our space,” he said. “We’ve spaced out seating blocking off certain chairs using an ‘X’ or check mark.”
Along with social distancing, Bohn said there are plexiglass dividers located on the two front entry desks that are used as an extra barrier. There is no eating inside and drinking is limited to screw top lids containing water.
Disinfecting appliances also have been placed in multiple areas of the building, Bohn said.
“A sanitation station was placed in the main lobby that contains wipes, hand sanitizers and spray,” he said. “An additional table located inside of the actual learning center that students and tutors can use when they finish up and leave there area. We also regularly clean the place on our own.”
The center has expanded their online tutoring to give students more options, Bohn said. The Center has been offering more online tutoring more than usual.
Students now can decide whether or not they want to be tutored face-to-face or over Blackboard Collaborate Ultra, Bohn said.
Sadhika Arora, a senior nutritional sciences major from New Delhi, India, tutors for the Learning Center. Arora said students attending virtual sessions have been flexible when it comes to online tutoring.
“The students are just as understanding,” Arora said. “Initially, it was difficult to tutor online. However, students are ready to make those adjustments. They have been helpful with this process.”
Figuring out how online tutoring was going to work was hard, Arora said. The idea that one can write on the screen and screen-share made the process easier.
Natalia Vallejo, a senior electrical engineering major from Colombia, is a tutor for the Learning Center as well.
“It can be harder because I don’t have a pen for my computer, so I have to use my mouse instead,” she said regarding the difficulties with virtual tutoring. “Sometimes, I can get a little bit nervous because of the microphone too.”
TK Ugwu, a sophomore pre-nursing student from Nigeria and Learning Center tutor, said her students have been able to engage online as they would face-to-face, even though it can be challenging at times.
The teaching styles have changed when it comes to tutoring online, Ugwu said. Her tutoring style has had to adapt to a more vocal way of communication.
“Sometimes, it can be difficult to explain certain concepts,” she said. “However, students have been able to stay engaged at the same level on online tutoring compared to face to face in the Learning Center.”
