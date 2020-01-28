Students from Hospitality Services will design and serve a five-course meal consisting of seasonal and local fare for their pop-up restaurants at Skyviews twice a week as part of their Spring Dinner Series Lab, according to a news release from Texas Tech.
The students will produce original menus to be used starting this week and ending in late April, according to the release.
Starting on Jan. 29 to 30 with the first theme of the series, “A Night on the Cape," students will team up and create a restaurant concept, unique name, décor, and cuisine and beverage menu. A unique menu will be used every Wednesday and Thursday throughout the spring semester, according to the release.
A different team of entrepreneurs will open a new pop-up restaurant weekly and will begin dinners at 5:45 p.m. Reservations can be made every 15 minutes until 7:30 p.m, according to the release.
Menus are fixed-price with entrées set at $35 per person, according to the release. A wine list, wines by the glass, specialty cocktails and a full bar will also be available at Skyviews.
According to the release, The theme for Feb. 5 to 6 is “Red Caboose Winery Winemaker's Wine Dinner.” A “Valentine's Day Dinners” menu is scheduled for Feb. 12 to 13.
Additional menus can be found at a later date on the Skyviews website.
To book a table, click here or call 806-742-4762, which is the same phone number one should use to learn more about Skyviews, according to the release.
