Graduate and undergraduate students got the opportunity on Monday, Nov. 8 to experience the training firefighters receive as part of research on developing new helmets for firefighters.
Suman Chowdhury, assistant professor for Industrial, Manufacturing & Systems Engineering, said the goal of the training with Lubbock’s Fire Department is to help students learn firsthand the tasks firefighters must deal with instead of learning it out of textbooks.
“We have a Department of Homeland Security funded projects to develop a next-generation firefighting helmet, the helmet that can give both ballistic and thermal protection and as well as also gave some full skull protections,” Chowdhury said.
The project, Chowdhury said is to combine the pros of the European brimless helmet with the pros of the traditional style of firefighter helmet seen in the U.S.
Students got to experience putting on the 60 pounds of equipment firefighters use, using hydraulic rescue tools on cars, a fire simulation and much more throughout the event.
Katherine Bell, a second-year industrial engineering student from Lubbock, said she was excited to experience the training with LFD. When it comes to the research, the group, she said, is designing the new helmet to provide firefighters with better protection
“It doesn't offer a lot of protection,” Bell said. “Especially when it comes to your occipital lobe and your temporal lobe and those are really important because it has like your senses and it's, like, your sight, and especially your hearing and everything else.”
The new design, Bell said, will be designed to be lightweight, as to not create muscle fatigue on a firefighter’s neck.
Philippe Santos, an industrial engineering doctoral student from Sao Paulo, Brazil said he hopes to take what he learned today into the lab.
“We need to study more and do simulation testing experimental tests to achieve the perfect configuration," Santos said.
Santos said the group is still in the research stage, but Chowdhury said he hopes to have a prototype ready by April or May 2023 to present to Homeland Security.
