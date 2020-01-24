More than 280 middle and high school students from Lubbock and surrounding areas will participate in the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering 2020 Lubbock Divisional STEM Competition hosted by Texas Tech University on Jan. 27, according to a Tech news release.
The competition will take place in the Red Raider Ballroom inside the Student Union Building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the news release.
The competition is scheduled to start with a science and written mathematics test. Participants will later separate into groups for the Engineering Design Challenge, according to the news release.
The challenge, according to the release, is designed to focus on design principles, teamwork and structural and environmental engineering.
Participants represent the following schools:
— Lubbock Atkins Middle School
— Irons Middle School
— Monterey High School
— Mackenzie Middle School
— Wilson Middle School have participating students
— New Home, Roosevelt and Snyder Independent School Districts
— Shallowater’s T-STEM Academy
The Lubbock community is invited to attend the event and the awards ceremony, according to the release.
