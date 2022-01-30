The United Supermarkets Arena is decorated with tents as students hope to secure the best possible seat for Texas Tech men’s basketball team’s matchup with Big 12 rival University of Texas at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Casey Orsak, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student from Houston and the vice president for the Raider Riot student section, said he was handing out wristbands to campers today on behalf of Tech Athletics.
“If you are a student who did register for a ticket, you are put on essentially a list of students guaranteed a seat,” Orsak said. “We’re giving out wristbands to people who are camping out. So the people who showed up on Saturday get a Saturday wristband, the people who showed up on Sunday get a Sunday wristband and those who show up on Monday get a Monday wristband.”
“The people that show up on the day of the game will essentially be counted as a normal registered student and they’ll get in after everyone else.” Orsak said.
Orsak said that although Raider Riot works with Alex Achorn, Tech’s Director of Marketing for Men’s Basketball and the organization’s athletic advisor, Tech Athletics does not endorse the student campout.
“For this specific campout, because Tech Athletics isn't necessarily endorsing any of this, we’re just out here on our own,” Orsak said. “But in every other aspect, yes we are working with Athletics.”
Tech Athletics is not endorsing the camp out but multiple alumni are, including former Red Raider Drew Gardner, an IT Tech at St. Joseph’s Health.
“It’s awesome and it makes me proud,” Gardner said. “It’s something I miss — being an alumni for so long — it’s nice seeing.”
Gardner said that on Sunday morning he woke up to a text from his friend Patrick Worthen saying he started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help the campers. In under 10 hours, the fundraiser broke its initial goal of $10,000.
“As we were shopping somebody made a $6,000 donation, it’s wild. We love this place, we love Tech, it means the world to us,” Worthen said. “We wish we were students so we could be camping out with you guys. I’ve taken tomorrow and Tuesday off, there’s no way I’m gonna be able to focus on work.”
Worthen said the fundraiser money used so far has gone towards supplies, while Tech’s head football coach Joey McGuire will be supplying Sunday’s dinner.
“We got coolers, ice, paper towels, blackers, heaters, tables. We’re gonna go back to Walmart and get more blankets, probably some gloves and some hats, more drinks if needed,” Worthen said. “We’ve got Tiff’s Treats coming later tonight to deliver some cookies … and it sounds like Coach McGuire is taking care of dinner … that’s what I heard on the street.”
McGuire showed up around 6 p.m. on Sunday, handing out tacos from Taco Villa to the students to eat while they hold their spots.
Head coach Joey McGuire brings tacos for students who are outside the United Supermarkets Arena. Students are camping out for the Feb. 1st Tech basketball game versus UT. pic.twitter.com/k1lMX2GjrP— The Daily Toreador (@DailyToreador) January 31, 2022
McGuire's appearance was soon followed by one from Tech's men's basketball team, who came out to support their fans eager to see them play on Tuesday.
“We’re gonna have Whataburger out here in the morning for breakfast, it sounds like some of the big-time donors for the basketball team are taking care of a lot of stuff,” Worthen said. “Turn this into a party for the next couple of days, I’ve heard a couple of buses with TV’s and a smoker and a full bar set up for yall, so it’s gonna be rocking.”
Rico Saldivar, a third-year Biology major from Plano, said he started to set up his tent after the Tech’s win over Mississippi State on Saturday, but other students had already beaten him to it.
“We knew immediately we had to go get our stuff and come out here and get a good spot,” Saldivar said. “It was pretty hectic at first … but everyone got settled in, threw on some music, and had a good time.”
Saldivar said it got cold on Saturday night, but he and his friends were lucky enough to have been given a heater by Worthen.
“We are beyond grateful,” Saldivar said of what Worthen has done to help Tech students. “It’s amazing what he’s doing. We’ve had a lot of donors, a couple big ones, but everything’s been appreciated.”
Madelyn Raymond, a fourth-year Human Sciences major from Austin, said that it takes teamwork to successfully camp out, including the creation of an online spreadsheet with her and her fellow camper’s school schedule.
Raymond said she and her friends will use that teamwork to make sure they can get into the USA when the doors open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and they won't be deterred by the cold.
“Someone’s taking attendance, someone’s bringing the table, someones getting the chairs, and someone’s throwing it all into the car so we can be in line at five,” Raymond said. “We’re just gonna fight through it, we’re gonna fight through it with layers.”
Benjamin Ellenbrook, a first-year Public Relations major from Childress, said he and a group of friends set up their tent outside the USA at 10 a.m. on Sunday. With classes still in session on Monday and Tuesday before the game, he said they’re taking shifts to maintain their spot.
“We’ve spread out when we can take shifts, who goes to class and who can stay here,” Ellenbrook said. “It’s a fun experience that we may not get many more times because I don't know how many more big games we’ll get like this. So it’s just a fun experience … to be able to camp out and experience this kind of thing.”
