Texas Tech students began moving into the Resident Halls on Aug. 8 for the upcoming fall semester.
With changes in the college experience this year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, several students have some concerns about being on campus this semester.
Georgiana Crist, a sophomore music major from Snyder, said she is overall excited to be back, but was a bit hesitant about coming back to campus because of COVID-19.
"I'm worried that my peers will be doing everything they're supposed to be doing," Crist said. "Because it has to be a team effort."
Logan Ladieu, a freshman RHIM major from Rockwall, also said he is happy to be back on campus. However, he said he has little concerns. But is saddened over the recent plans for student attendance at Texas Tech football games.
Ladieu said he was happy to have a mix of online and in-person classes but notes the hardship of not being able to build a connection with teachers in online classes.
Crist said she was not happy last semester when classes went online but is interested in how new hybrid classes are going to work this semester.
Patrick Martinez, a junior early childhood education major from Garland, said that it's strange to be taking a majority of online classes this semester. He also noted the hardship of having to self teach concerning online classes.
"You're basically learn everything on your own. There's not necessarily guidance," Martinez said, "you are kind of on your own."
When talking about their hopes for this semester, Isaiah George, a microbiology junior form Dallas, said that he hopes to get through this semester will as little COVID-19 cases. He also hopes for everyone to be safe and sound this semester as well.
Ladieu said he hopes that to continue making new friends this semester and have a good time at Tech.
Crist said she hopes to finish this semester and keep it as normal as possible.
"With everything going on, just having a good time as much as I possibly can," Crist said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.