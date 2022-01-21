From food shortages to being understaffed, Student Hospitality services has been tasked with combating several issues as a result of the pandemic, but with new development on the way Alan Cushman, manager of business development, said there are several projects in the works that students can look forward to in the upcoming months.
“We are always looking to bring new and exciting food service to our Red Raider population on campus. And with that, we have been looking at how we can expand on some of our different offerings,” Cushman said.
The project began prior to the pandemic with the expansion of the Chick-Fil-a but stopped once the pandemic interrupted the 2020 school year. As the project picks back up, Cushman said hospitality services want to include student feedback throughout the process.
This project can be expected May 2022, and will include the addition of a Pizza Hut, an expanded Boars Head Deli, a new grab and go station and the return of Raider Pit BBQ. Cushman said the Boars Head Deli will feature two components; one line dedicated to in person sandwich customization and the other offering online orders through Transact Mobile Ordering.
“We know you guys are so pressed for time. We wanted to create some really unique options that would be available for grab and go like gourmet salads, and sandwiches, and fresh fruit cups and also handled sushi,” Cushman said.
It is important to let students have variety in their menu options because living on campus every day can create a sort of menu fatigue, he said, but maintaining so many locations for so many students has been a challenge over the course of the pandemic.
“Just like a lot of other food service providers around Lubbock, I'm sure you've seen it when you go out into restaurants, everybody is extremely short staffed right now. Unfortunately, we are not immune to that,” Cushman said.
Though hospitality has had to limit certain dining locations on campus by their hours or closing them entirely, Cushman said the team is focused on ensuring that if a student cannot find what they want at one location they can still get it at another.
Student Hospitality has increased incentives for new employees but until they are fully staffed students will continue to see interruptions with some of their favorite dining locations.
“It's been a tough one for the entire foodservice industry, you know, last fall a prime example. When we started the semester, we could not get bone in wings from any distributor, so it was just one of those things we had to pull it off of our menu,” Cushman said.
The Hospitality team has also been seeing inflated prices on some of their items. Rather than push those prices onto students, Cushman said they were removed from the menu until it was reasonable to bring them back.
“We're not going to set our prices so high that it's not convenient for students to eat. That doesn't support you guys (students),” Cushman said. “You guys are here to achieve your education and your educational goals. You can't do that if you're hungry.”
