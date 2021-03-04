The Student Senate at Texas Tech University called an emergency session on March 4, to discuss and vote on Senate Resolution 56.154, that later was passed. The senate resolution states the Student Senate support for keep the mask mandate on Tech campus.
The meeting was called into session 6 p.m. by the internal vice president of the Student Government Association and president of the senate, Klay Davis. He called for the executive officers of the SGA to give updates to the senate where, during this time, they voiced their support for Senate Resolution 56.154.
Sen. Mohamad Altabaa, sole author of the resolution, brought the the resolution to the floor for first reading. After finishing saying why he wrote the resolution, he asked the president of the senate to suspend the rules of the senate and move the resolution into third reading.
The motion was seconded, and the floor was opened for senators.
The following senators explicitly said they rose in support of the resolution:
- Sen. Jordan Bell of the Graduate School
- Sen. Steven Iida of Agricultural Sciences
- Sen. Chance Mitchell of Agricultural Sciences
- Sen. Aliyah Efotte of the Honors College
- Sen. Ebere Nwachukwu of Rawls College of Business
- Sen. Michael Okumu of the Graduate School
- Sen. Maggie Jacobs of Human Sciences
The following senators explicitly said they opposed the resolutions
- Sen. Caroline Feezel of Human Sciences
- Sen. Avery Dishaw
McVey asked Altabaa to clarify line 69 and 70 of the resolution. Altabaa clarified and amended the resolution, that passed without objection, to read to wearing masks outside to events when social distancing is not achievable.
The resolution went to a vote and passed with a 61 percent majority.
Altabaa said he was happy that the resolution passed in the senate, and said he was not surprised that it only passed with 61 percent majority vote.
"At the end of the day, it is a majority and it did pass, and I'm just excited that we've chosen to continue this face mask mandate and continue to save lives," Altabaa said.
Senator Andrew Ibrahim of Arts & Sciences said there were valid arguments stated on the floor tonight, however, he said that Lubbock's vaccination rates do not necessarily translate to the number of students who are vaccinated.
Ibrahim also said he was excited that the senate could come together to pass such a "tremendous piece" in just a short time frame.
"We've done our part," Ibrahim said "We look now to administration to kind of be receptive to some of our ideas."
SGA President Hunter Heck said that she did not know how the vote was going to go tonight, however, she said she thinks that the reflect the sentiment of the student body.
She said she did not want to make a the decision on her own but rather have the Student Senate make the recommendation to the administration as they represent the divers student population.
"My hope is, as it's always been that they proceed with a mask mandate, so that we can keep the numbers low," Heck said.
