The Student Government Association Student Senate convened for their 12th senate session of the academic year.
Graduate vice president, Charles Ramey, opened the meeting informing the senate of the Provost Committee meetings going on and how they want students to participates in the proceedings. As well, he gave updates on Diversity Week that SGA is hosting.
President of the Senate, Klay Davis, proceeded the meeting into first reading of six senate resolutions.
Senate Resolution 56.167 - The sentiments of the Student Senate altering the time of class registration to 7 a.m. instead of 3 p.m. The resolution was moved to second reading and sent committees with 96 percent support.
Senate Resolution 56.168 - The sentiments of the Student Senate in support of forming the Intercollegiate Deans' Alliance Program that will allow students to shadow deans of the respective college. The resolution was moved to second reading and sent to committees with 93 percent support.
The senate suspended rules and skipped reports from committees and colleges. Davis moved on to the second reading of one senate resolution and one senate bill.
Senate Resolution 56.157 - The sentiments of the Student Senate on the need of Americans with Disability Act compliance in the Agricultural Science building was moved to third reading, voted on and passed with 98 percent support.
Senate Bill 56.158 - Implementation of monthly Student Government Ambassador reports to the Student Senate was moved to third reading, voted and passed with 98 percent support.
Davis moved on to four congratulatory pieces to the senate’s consent calendar. All four pieces were moved to third reading and passed with full support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 56.173, offering the condolences of the senate was moved to third vote, voted on and passed with the full support of the senate.
The senate session was adjourned at 6:26 p.m.
