The Student Government Association Student Senate convened for their 11th senate session of the academic year.
Student Body President, Hunter Heck, opened the meeting with the executive officer update stating that Tech is planning having an in person commencement ceremony. As well, all four colleges a part of the Texas Tech System will be coming together for a joint congress session in April.
President of the Senate, Klay Davis, proceeded the meeting into first reading of six senate resolutions.
Senate Resolution 56.156 - ‘Voices for Change” four year curriculum was moved to third reading, voted on and passed by 91 percent.
Senate Resolution 56.157 - Student Senate sentiments on the needs of Americans with disability compliance was voted on and placed on second reading by 98 percent. The resolution will be sent to committees.
Senate Resolution 56.158 - Implementation of monthly Student Government Ambassador reports to the senate was voted and placed on second reading by 96 percent.
Senate Resolution 56.159 - Student Senate sentiments on abbreviating ‘CoMC’ for all College of Media and Communications on all prints, documents and merchandise associated with Tech was moved to third reading, voted on and passed by 81 percent.
Senate Resolution 56.160 - Student Senate sentiments on urging Tech to host an in-person ceremony at 50 percent or more capacity was moved to third reading, voted and passed by 82 percent.
Senate Resolution 56.161 - Student Senate sentiments on altering the hold to be placed on student’s registration for First Year and Transfer students who did not complete ‘Voice for Change’ online modules was moved to third reading, voted on and passed by 86 percent.
The senate suspended rules and skipped reports from committees and colleges. The president of the senate moved on to the second reading of one senate resolution and one senate bill.
Senate Resolution 56.148 - Student Senate sentiments regarding the request of letters of recommendation for the president of Tech for current and future members of the Mortar Board Forum Chapter was voted on and failed to pass.
Senate Bill 56.03 - 2021-2022 student organization appropriation bill was moved to third reading, voted on and passed by 98 percent.
The president of the senate moved on to five congratulatory pieces to the senate’s consent calendar. All five pieces were moved to third reading and passed with full support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 56.166, offering the condolences of the senate was moved to third vote, voted on and passed with the full support of the senate.
The senate session was adjourned at 6:51 p.m.
