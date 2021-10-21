The Student Senate of Texas Tech convened for its fourth senate session of the academic year on at 6 p.m. on Oct. 21 in the College of Media & Communication Building.
Kate Yarbrough, president of Mortar Board, and Jose Conde, vice president of membership for Mortar Board, said applications are being opened for Mortar Board. Mortar Board is a senior honor society on campus.
The Student Senate heard a report from President Faisal Al-Hmoud regarding the 100th anniversary of Texas Tech University in 2023; Century of Service volunteering; the Texas Tech System Health Policy and the Public Health Think Tank, which established a booster vaccine clinic outside of the Jones AT&T Center; and hazing prevention week.
Jarret Lujan, graduate vice president, gave updates on library and IT fees and the graduate student leadership summit for graduate students and law school students.
Ebere Nwachukwu, external vice president, said congratulations to the new senators, via a pre-recorded message, announced an SGA-sponsored town hall meeting on Nov. 15, and praised the work the Student Senate and First Year Council were doing in partnership with Carmona-Harrison Elementary School.
After hearing the executive updates, Taylin Antonick, internal vice president and president of the senate, gave senators updates and reminders.
Antonick then moved the session into the first reading of 12 resolutions.
Senate Resolution 57.51 — The Student Senate asking the university to send mental health check-in emails to students each semester that also contains a link to the Beyond OK initiative. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with majority support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 57.52 — The Student Senate asking for transportation to the Department of Environmental and Human Health at the Reese Technology Center, located at 1207 Gilbert Dr. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with majority support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 57.53 — The Student Senate forming an ad hoc committee with the Residence Hall Association’s Senate to better understand and implement roommate preference through the University Housing roommate process. The rules of the senate were suspended and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with majority support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 57.54 — The Student Senate asking for signage of hours for designated student work areas around campus. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with majority support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 57.55 — The Student Senate re-forming an ad hoc committee with the Registrar Office to reevaluate the passing period between classes. The rules of the senate were suspended and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with majority support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 57.56 — The Student Senate forming a partnership between SGA and Carmona-Harrison Elementary. The rules of the senate were suspended and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with majority support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 57.57 — The Student Senate asking the university to revamp the Disc Golf Course in Urbanovsky Park. The rules of the senate were suspended and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with majority support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 57.58 — The Student Senate supporting in-person commencement ceremonies this academic year. The rules of the senate were suspended and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with majority support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 57.59 — The Student Senate asking Hospitality Services for the inclusion of African culture food on campus. The rules of the senate were suspended and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with majority support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 57.60 — The Student Senate partnering with the Residence Halls Association to advertise sustainability efforts. The rules of the senate were suspended and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with majority support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 57.61 — The Student Senate asking the university for a sustainability-based degree program on campus. The rules of the senate were suspended and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with majority support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 57.62 — The Student Senate asking the Center for Transformative Undergraduate Students to engage in more advertising. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with majority support of the senate.
After the final first resolution was voted on, Antonick moved the session into second readings of the two senate resolutions that were sent to committees during the last senate session.
Senate Resolution 57.38 — The Student Senate asking the University Library to extend its hours of operations to 24 hours during midterms for the spring 2022 semester. The rules of the senate were suspended and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with the full support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 57.39 — The Student Senate asking University Recreation Center to extend its weekday hours to 5 a.m. to midnight instead of 6 a.m. to midnight. The piece was laid on the table subject to call at a later date.
The senate then suspended the rules of the senate to bypass hearing reports from the 11 standing senate committees and 11 college committees.
Antonick moved on to the senate’s consent calendar consisting of 12 congratulatory senate resolutions. All pieces were moved to the third reading and passed with the full support of the senate.
Antonick ended the fourth session of the 57th Student Senate at 7:40 p.m.
