The Student Senate of Texas Tech convened for its seventh senate session of the academic year on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. in the College of Media and Communication Building to pass 30 resolutions and present a resolution of impeachment for a graduate senator.
Guest speaker Cathy Duran gave special remarks and offered advice to the senators.
Graduate Vice President Jarett Lujan requested that senators recognize and reflect upon the anniversary of homecoming tragedy that took place at Texas A&M University in 1999. The application process for Graduate Student Government is now open for the new graduate assembly.
Taylin Antonick, internal vice president and president of the senate, gave senators updates and reminders. Antonick congratulated the senate for 150 pieces its members have written this semester.
The Senate then heard 38 resolutions at the meeting, approving and adopting immediately the following resolutions:
- Senate Resolution 57.76 – The Student Senate asking the university to update the mobile version of the Arts and Sciences website. The rules of the senate were suspended and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.82 – The Student Senate supporting the university provost office’s selection of a new proctoring system to replace Proctorio. The rules of the senate were suspended and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.83 – The Student Senate asking the university to introduce pedestrian signs outside of the Rec Center. The rules of the senate were suspended and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.85 – The Student Senate asking the university to include all current on-campus restaurants on the hospitality website. The rules of the senate were suspended and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.86 – The Student Senate asking the university to implement a university feedback survey via TechConnect. The rules of the senate were suspended and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.88 – The Student Senate supporting Hospitality Services’ re-introduction of online orders. The rules of the senate were suspended and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.101 – The Student Senate approving the designing of a small flyer in the Welcome Bags or a page in the magazine that students receive when they first move into their dorms. By highlighting these benefits of Tech, students would hopefully be more likely to use this resource and understand what all is offered, while having better mental wellbeing as they continue their education.
- Senate Resolution 57.108 – The Student Senate approved asking the Alpha Lambda Delta and Phi Eta Sigma Honors Societies to consider sending out annual emails to all first-year students.
- Senate Resolution 57.115 – The Student Senate approved the supporting College of Human Sciences’ decision to alter the Personal Financial Planning degree requirements, replacing ACCT 2300 and ACCT 3307 to improve efficiency and curriculum for Personal Financial Planning majors.
- Senate Resolution 57.116 – The Student Senate approved asking the College of Agriculture Science and Natural Resources to add extra charging ports to the second-floor computer lab in room 201 to allow students to recharge their laptops.
- Senate Resolution 57.117 – The Student Senate approved supporting the placement of QR codes at the water bottle refill stations throughout campus to allow for efficient reporting of filter status.
- Senate Resolution 57.122 – The Student Senate approving the support of live streaming of all future senate meetings to increase community engagement.
- Senate Resolution 57.123 – The Student Senate approving the support of the implementation of at least one RISE/SWAC workshop at the Texas Tech University School of Law per academic year.
- Senate Resolution 57.124 – The Student Senate approving the support of the partnership with Texas Tech Alumni Association to establish the Student Government Association Alumni Network.
- Senate Resolution 57.126 – The Student Senate approved the support of the advertisement of the TA and RA positions to all graduate students in their respective departments.
- Senate Resolution 57.129 – The Student Senate establishing the Women’s Health Initiative Committee to accomplish the goal of providing free feminine hygiene products in the dorms.
The 23 other resolutions were accepted by the senate and sent to all committees within SGA.
- Senate Resolution 57.102 – The Student Senate asking the university to pursue more effective polices in relation to the Lime scooter parking. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.103 – The Student Senate asking the university for extra lighting at the south facing portion of animal science to increase safety for students. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.104 – The Student Senate asking the Rawls College of Business Administration and the Finance Department to consider the implementation of voucher codes for students seeking employment within the investment banking and management consulting industries. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.105 – The Student Senate asking the university to advertise the Dream Resource Center through collaboration with the Texas Tech School of Law and members of the Student Senate, as well as updating the Dream Resource Center website with updated information. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.106 – The Student Senate showing support for the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering’s expansion of Raider Rooms throughout the department for distance learning. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.107 – The Student Senate asking the university to advertise the bring-your-own hammock areas in Urbanovsky Park. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.109 – The Student Senate asking the university to share employment opportunities for hospitality services on TechAnnounce due to understaffing. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.110 – The Student Senate asking the university to support establishing an on-campus Interfaith Prayer Space in which students of all religions can take care of their religious duties. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.111 – The Student Senate asking the university to implement key card door locks and respective software on all doors leading to practice room areas on the lower level of the School of Music to protect expensive instruments and increase safety. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.112 – The Student Senate to provide advertising for the changes in library hours during midterms and finals weeks. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.113 – The Student Senate asking Hospitality Services offer a refund for all unused dining funds for people immediately moving off-campus or allow them to keep the dining plan without converting it to a commuter plan. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.114 – The Student Senate asking the Grounds and Maintenance team and University Parking Services within the Operations Division to add two blinking pedestrian lights at the intersection on Flint Avenue between Commuter North and Rawls College of Business Administration building to increase safety. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.118 – The Student Senate asking Raider Ride expand their services to allow students to be picked up from off-campus locations and bring them back to campus safely. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.119 – The Student Senate supporting the College of Visual and Performing Arts and the School of Music’s efforts to make the School of Music building more ADA compliant and accessible to students with disabilities. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.120 – The Student Senate asking the Rawls College of Business administration to set up or install motion activated hand sanitizers to the east and west side entrances of the Rawls building both on the first floor and the basement stair entrances, as well as the second floor waiting/studying room to reduce the number of illnesses during flu season. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.121 – The Student Senate asking the university to implement dry erase boards in the remaining classrooms containing chalkboards in the College of Arts and Sciences. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.125 – The Student Senate asking professors and faculty to deliver the course syllabus at least one week before the first day of class for students to be better prepared. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.127 – The Student Senate asking the Center for Campus Life at Texas Tech University to require that all student organizations going through reinstatement training undergo Tech Connect training, requiring at least one board/executive member of the student organization to attend the training. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.128 – The Student Senate asking the university to reduce the threshold for transfer students to be able to live off-campus from 30 post-high school semester hours of academic credit to 24 post-high school semester hours of academic credit. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.130 – The Student Senate asking the Academic Departments to instruct faculty to use both sides of sheets for examinations and, where possible, promote the usage of one blue book per student throughout the semester for examinations. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.131 – The Student Senate voting to impeach an absent undergraduate senator. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 57.132 – The Student Senate voting to impeach an absent graduate senator. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
- Senate Bill 57.01 – The Student Senate will eliminate any mention of a gender pronoun moving forward and within their current governing documents and be replaced by the noun in which the pronoun was referring to. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
For the seventh consecutive time, the senate decided to hear not committee reports at this session.
Antonick moved on to the senate’s consent calendar consisting of 17 congratulatory senate resolutions and one condolence resolution. The condolence piece and 14 out of 17 congratulatory pieces were moved to the third reading and passed with the full support of the senate.
Antonick ended the seventh session of the 57th Student Senate at 9:05 p.m.
