Creating a crosswalk on Flint Ave. and Main St., asking for more water bottle refilling stations and the creation of an ad hoc committee were discussed at the fifth meeting of the academic semester of the Student Senate
The 57th Student Senate of Texas Tech met on at 6 p.m. Nov. 4 in the Media & Communication Building to vote on six senate resolutions pertaining to improving amenities around campus among other resolutions.
Senator Joel Rivero of the College of Arts & Sciences introduced Senate Resolution 57.81 asking to the university to update the west side of Holden Hall, the side facing Memorial Circle, to be more ADA friendly.
“This piece is just basically urging them to implement more ramps or an elevator on the east side of the building,” Rivero said. “There was a bill passed in Texas legislature that grants us $80 million to receive any updates to infrastructure regarding any like ADA compliances and some of that money will go to that.”
The resolution was passed.
Two resolutions, 57.52 and 57.83, talked about implementing a new transportation route to the Reese Technology Center’s Department of Environmental Toxicology building and creating a new electronic crosswalk at the intersection in front of the Media & Communication Building, respectively.
Senate Resolution 57.52 passed and will sent to Craig Cotton of Transportation & Parking Services to be considered. Resolution 57.83 was sent to all committees within the Student Senate and will reappear in the Nov. 18 senate meeting.
Resolutions about implementing a new bus stop near the Gordon/Bledsoe complex and the Creative Movement Studio, updating water fountain around campus to be able to refill water bottles and improving the tennis courts in Urbanovsky Park all passed as well.
The Student Senate also passed two resolutions to create a Student Government Association Day and to form an ad hoc committee to oversee the implementation of the day. According to the resolution, no day has been set, but it is scheduled to be in January 2022.
The graduate vice president’s interns spoke about Coffee with the GVP on Nov. 10.
The senate also passed nine resolutions congratulating recipients of the Barrett Family Endowed Scholarship for the fall semester, congratulating University Studies for creating its first ambassador program and congratulating other programs and peoples.
The senate also paid their respects to the family of Kris Petterson, who died on Oct. 15, by passing a condolence resolution.
The Student Senate is set to convene on Nov. 18 for its last meeting of the calendar year.
