The Student Senate of Texas Tech convened for their fourth senate session of the academic year on at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 in the College of Media and Communication Building.
The Student Senate heard reports from the executive officers of SGA through video messages to the senate due to them being at the TECHsan memorial.
President Faisal Al-Hmoud was absent from the meeting; however, the president did send a video message to the senate. He passed his congratulations to the recently elected First Year Council officers.
Jarret Lujan, graduate vice president, also said welcome to the new officers of First Year Council.
Ebere Nwachukwu, external vice president, did not send a video message to the Student Senate.
After hearing the executive updates, Hannah Smith, Arts & Sciences senator and representative of the Rules & Administration Senate Committee, made a motion to install five new senators into the senate. The motion was seconded and the new senators took the oath of the senate to become official senators.
Taylin Antonick, internal vice president and president of the senate, moved the session into the first reading of five resolutions.
Senate Resolution 57.36 — The Student Senate supporting the College of Arts & Sciences, CASNR and College of Media & Communication’s efforts to provide more study areas for students within its respective college building. The rules of the senate were suspended and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with the full support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 57.37 — The Student Senate asking the elections code for First Year Council to be updated to increase the number of seats within the council to 30 seats from 25 seats for the next election. The rules of the senate were suspended and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with the majority of the support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 57.38 — The Student Senate asking the University Library to extend its hours of operations to 24 hours during midterms for the spring 2022 semester. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the full support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 57.39 — The Student Senate asking University Recreation Center to extend its weekday hours to 5 a.m. to midnight instead of 6 a.m. to midnight. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committees with the majority support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 57.40 — The Student Senate asking the SONA researchers within the College of Media & Communications to implement a progress bar on research studies for students to use. The rules of the senate were suspended and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with the majority of the support of the senate.
There was no second reading of any senate resolutions.
The senate then suspended the rules of the senate to bypass hearing reports from the 11 standing senate committees and 11 college committees.
Antonick moved on to the senate’s consent calendar consisting of ten congratulatory senate resolutions. All pieces were moved to the third reading and passed with the full support of the senate.
Antonick ended the third session of the 57th Student Senate at 6:48 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.