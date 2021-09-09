The Student Senate of Texas Tech convened for its first senate session of the academic year on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. in the College of Media and Communication building.
James Brady, director of ambassadors for Student Government Association, open the senate meeting talking about how applications are open for SGA ambassadors to act as liaisons to student organizations.
President Faisal Al-Hmoud was not present at the to give the senate an update from the executive branch of SGA.
Jarret Lujan, graduate vice president, informed the senate about Hispanic Serving Institution Week events happening on Sept. 13-17.
Ebere Nwachukwu, external vice president, thanked those who were able to participate in Suicide Prevention Week.
President of the Student Senate Taylin Antonick moved the session into the first reading of four senate resolutions.
Senate Resolution 57.11 — The Student Senate asking Transportation & Parking Services for additional spots for students to park limes in Commuter West Parking Lot. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committee.
Senate Resolution 57.12 — The Student Senate requesting a follow-up of the progress for graduate assistants, research assistants, teaching assistants and graduate part-time instructors payment plan established by the 56th Student Senate. The rules of the senate were suspended, and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with the full support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 57.13 — The Student Senate supporting new and existing students with funding and waivers whose funds and waivers are not posted on the Student Business Service accounts until Oct. 1. The rules of the senate were suspended, and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with the full support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 57.14 — The Student Senate regarding the Texas Tech University System Health Policy and Public Health Think Tank as the prominent think tank in West Texas for health equity and access. The piece was moved to second reading and sent to committee.
The senate then heard reports from the 11 standing senate committees and 11 college committees.
Antonick moved on to nine congratulatory senate resolutions and six condolence senate resolutions to the senate’s consent calendar. All pieces were moved to the third reading and passed with the full support of the senate.
Antonick ended the first session of the 57th Student Senate at 7:09 p.m.
