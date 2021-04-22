The Student Government Association Student Senate convened for their 14th senate session of the academic year April 22 at the College of Media and Communication building.
Hunter Heck, student body president, announced that on Monday, April 26, the commencement of the Safe Night Program at 12:30 p.m. at Two Docs Brewery, located on 502 Texas Ave. She also expressed her gratitude to the student senators for their efforts this year in the senate.
Charles Ramey, graduate vice president, spoke on continuing being the voice for change on the Texas Tech Campus. He also spoke on Tech Got Talen that is happening on Friday, April 23, at 6 p.m. at the Student Union Building Courtyard.
Klay Davis and Faisal Al-Hmoud, the internal and external vice president, respectively, expressed their gratitude to the student senators.
President of the Student Senate, Klay Davis continued the session into first reading of 11 senate resolutions.
- Senate Resolution 56.194 - The Student Senate's support for the implementation of keycards entry at all residence hall community bathrooms in order. Currently there are two keycard entry, one to get into the building and the second allowing access to the floors of the residence halls. The rules of the senate were suspended, and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with 96 percent support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 56.195 - The Student Senate's support for implementing a report from First Year Engagement officers First Year Council and First Year Leadership Association. The rules of the senate were suspended, and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with 93 percent support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 56.196 - The Student Senate's support for the University Library to return to normal operations. The rules of the senate were suspended, and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted.
- Senate Resolution 56.197 - The Student Senate requesting the College of Architecture resuming 24/7 operating hours. The rules of the senate were suspended, and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted.
- Senate Resolution 56.198 - The Student Senate's support for the upcoming special election on May 1. The rules of the senate were suspended, and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted.
- Senate Resolution 56.199 - The Student Senate's support keeping the current sanitization stations on campus. The rules of the senate were suspended, and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted.
- Senate Resolution 56.200 - The Student Senate's support for the university to raise awareness of online health resources at the Student Wellness Center on social media. The rules of the senate were suspended, and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted.
- Senate Resolution 56.201 - The Student Senate's support for keeping the fixtures at The Red Raider Plaza as a permanent fixture. The rules of the senate were suspended, and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted.
- Senate Resolution 56.202 - The Student Senate's support for telling senators that their votes are made public on Tech Connect. The rules of the senate were suspended, and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted.
- Senate Resolution 56.203 - The Student Senate's support for implementing drop-off and pick-up areas for students near academic buildings. The rules of the senate were suspended, and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted.
- Senate Resolution 56.204 - The Student Senate's support for the University Library to return to normal operations. The rules of the senate were suspended, and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted.
The senate suspended rules and skipped reports from committees and colleges. Davis moved on to the second reading of eight senate resolutions.
- Senate Resolution 56.175 - The Student Senate's support for extending the closing of the Rawls College of Business during finals week from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. The resolution was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted.
- Senate Resolution 56.176 - The Student Senate's support of forming the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources Diversity Coordinating Council. The resolution was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted.
- Senate Resolution 56.177 - The Student Senate's support regarding implementing a University Excused Absence for Executive and Senatorial candidates. The resolution was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted.
- Senate Resolution 56.178 - The Student Senate's support for forming a liaison between the Student Senate and the Graduate Assembly. The resolution was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted.
- Senate Resolution 56.180 - The Student Senate's support regarding the increase in class attendance percentage grade and reduction in exam percentage grade for online classes. An amendment for tailoring the resolution to only affect undergraduates was made The resolution was moved to third reading, voted on and failed to be adopted.
- Senate Resolution 56.184 - The Student Senate's support regarding the encouragement of the creation of a Blue-Light Safety App. The resolution was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted.
- Senate Resolution 56.185 - The sentiments of the Student Senate regarding the implementation of a hammocking station on campus. An amendment was made to clarify the wording of encouraging the future implementation of creating hammocking stations. The resolution was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted.
- Senate Resolution 56.186 - The sentiments of the Student Senate regarding the need for sidewalks within the Heart of Lubbock Community Garden. The resolution was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted.
Davis moved on to 10 congratulatory pieces to the senate’s consent calendar. All pieces were moved to third reading and passed with full support of the senate.
Davis ended the final session of the 56th Student Senate at 7:32 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.