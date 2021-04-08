The Student Government Association Student Senate convened for their 13th senate session of the academic year April 8, 2021 both virtually and in person in the College of Media and Communication building.
External vice president, Faisal Al-Hmoud, opened the meeting informing the senate of the four pieces that need to be adopted, by the Tech Student Senate, for Joint Congress on April 15.
President of the Senate, Klay Davis, proceeded the meeting into first reading of 12 senate resolutions.
Senate Resolution 56.175 - The sentiments of the Student Senate extending the closing of the Rawls College of Business during finals week from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. The resolution was moved to second reading and sent to committees with 100 percent support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 56.176 - The sentiments of the Student Senate in support of forming the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources Diversity Coordinating Council. The resolution was moved to second reading and sent to committees with 93 percent support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 56.177 - The sentiments of the Student Senate regarding implementing a University Excused Absence for Executive and Senatorial candidates. The resolution was moved to second reading and sent to committees with 100 percent support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 56.178 - The sentiments of the Student Senate forming a liaison between the Student Senate and the Graduate Assembly. The resolution was moved to second reading and sent to committees with 100 percent support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 56.179 - The sentiments of the Student Senate regarding adding additional residence hall rooms to the College of Agricultural Science and Natural Sciences Resources Learning Community in Murdough resident hall. The rules of senate were suspended, and the resolution was moved to third reading. The resolution was adopted with 93 percent support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 56.180 - The sentiments of the Student Senate regarding the increase in class attendance percentage grade and reduction in exam percentage grade for online classes. The resolution was moved to second reading and sent to committees with 75 percent support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 56.181 - The sentiments of the Student Senate regarding the effects and concerns of mental health and mental health resources offered by the Texas Tech System during the COVID-19 pandemic. This resolution is the first of the four legislation pieces for Joint Congress. The rules of senate were suspended, and the resolution was moved to third reading. The resolution was adopted with 100 percent support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 56.182 - The sentiments of the Student Senate to the Texas Senate Committee for Finance and the House Committee on Appropriations regarding support for increased TEXAS Grant funding. This resolution is the second of the four legislation pieces for Joint Congress. The rules of senate were suspended, and the resolution was moved to third reading. The resolution was adopted with 100 percent support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 56.183 - The sentiments of the Student Senate supporting the 87th Texas State Legislature's approval of the partnership between Tech System and Midwestern State University. This resolution is the third of the four legislation pieces for Joint Congress. The rules of senate were suspended, and the resolution was moved to third reading. The resolution was adopted with 100 percent support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 56.184 - The sentiments of the Student Senate regarding the encouragement of the creation of a Blue-Light Safety App. The resolution was moved to second reading and sent to committees with 100 percent support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 56.185 - The sentiments of the Student Senate regarding the implementation of a hammocking station on campus. The resolution was moved to second reading and sent to committees with 91 percent support of the senate.
- Senate Resolution 56.186 - The sentiments of the Student Senate regarding the need for sidewalks within the Heart of Lubbock Community Garden. The resolution was moved to second reading and sent to committees with 98 percent support of the senate.
The senate suspended rules and skipped reports from committees and colleges. Davis moved on to the second reading of senate resolutions and one senate bill.
Senate Resolution 56.167 - The sentiments of the Student Senate altering the time of class registration to 7 a.m. instead of 3 p.m. The resolution was moved to third reading, voted and passed with 81 percent support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 56.168 - The sentiments of the Student Senate in support of forming the Intercollegiate Deans' Alliance Program that will allow students to shadow deans of the respective college. The resolution was moved to third reading, voted and passed with 51 percent support of the senate.
Davis moved on to congratulatory pieces to the senate’s consent calendar.
- Senate Resolution 56.187 - The sentiments of the Student Senate expressing gratitude and appreciation to all COVID-19 frontline workers both in the United States and Tech community. This resolution is the last of the four legislation pieces for Joint Congress.
Five other congratulatory pieces where brought forward to the consent calendar. All pieces were moved to third reading and passed with full support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 56.193, offering the condolences of the senate to the family of Robyn Judd was moved to third reading, voted on and passed with the full support of the senate.
The senate session was adjourned at 6:59 p.m.
