The Texas Tech University Student Housing Recycling Center will remain closed despite the reopening of campus for the fall semester.
During the summer, the Recycling Center announced in a press release that it will be closed indefinitely.
Sean Duggan, managing director of University Student Housing, said since 2009, University Student Housing has managed a recycling center for both the Tech and Lubbock community.
The center was open to the public and did not require recyclables to be separated before drop-off Duggan said. He said throughout the year, it sorted and recycled hundreds of tons of material including uncommon material, such as glass and foam.
“We began this service because we wanted to fill a need and be environmental,” Duggan said. “It used to be very difficult to recycle on campus, so we wanted to provide this service to fill that need.”
Student Housing decided to close the Recycling Center because of budget issues, Duggan said. Since the Recycling Center sorts recycled material themselves, Student Housing hires the staff that sorts the materials for processing. He said it cost around half a million dollars a year to run the recycling center.
Any money made from recycling or through donations, Student Housing used for housing scholarships, Duggan said. Typically, housing was able to give around $50,000 a year in scholarships to students.
With reimbursement pricing for recycling at an all-time low, Duggan said some products, such as glass, costs money to recycle.
“Besides safety during the sorting, we didn’t have the budget to keep the recycling center,” Duggan said. “Housing had to refund around $8.5 million this year because of campus closing for COVID-19, so it just made sense to close the center.”
Even with the recycling center closing, Duggan said there still are a number of sustainability efforts at Tech. Grounds Maintenance makes mulch for use on campus and promotes efficient water use, Custodial Services and Student Housing utilizes green cleaning procedures, products and equipment to minimize the use of chemicals and water, Red Raider Shred shreds and recycles documents for different departments and many other efforts on campus.
With the Recycling Center closed, Duggan said he encourages the community to use the City of Lubbock recycling locations.
However, Duggan said the city’s recycling locations differ from Tech’s in some respects, as the City of Lubbock does not sort recycled items and requires them to be sorted prior to drop off and does not accept glass or foam.
There are 10 recycling locations available in the City of Lubbock.
According to the City of Lubbock’s waste management website, locations that accept tin, aluminum, newspapers, computer paper, cardboard and plastics type 1, 2, clear, color and opaque include Southside at 1631 84th St., Northside at 208 Municipal Drive, South Milwaukee at 7308 Milwaukee Ave. and North Quaker at 4307 Adrian St.
The satellite locations that accept tin, aluminum and plastics type 1, 2, clear, color and opaque include United Supermarkets at 2630 Parkway Drive, Market Street at 4425 19th St., Market Street at 3405 50th St., United Supermarket at 8010 Frankford Ave., LP&L McCullough Substation at 2901 Elgin Ave. and North Ridge Elementary at 6302 11th Place.
For more information, visit the City of Lubbock recycling solutions website.
“We hope to maybe provide this service again in the future when it makes sense to reopen,” Duggan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.