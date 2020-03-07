Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Cloudy with showers. High 58F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.