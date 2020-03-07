Texas Tech Student Housing hosted the RecycleMania GameDay Challenge on Saturday.
The event took place after the Tech men’s basketball game in the United Supermarkets Arena. Student volunteers collected recyclables after the game for the RecycleMania challenge.
Kale Martin, vice president of programming with the Residence Hall Association, said the game was an opportunity to gain recyclables.
“We come out to one game where we help gather a lot of recyclables for a national RecycleMania challenge,” Martin said.
RecycleMania is an opportunity for students to help the environment, Martin said. Overall, the event is beneficial and even though it is one game, it makes an impact.
“Coming out to this one thing, one time a year is helpful,” Martin said. “If people can get involved, they will start to understand a little bit more about what the importance of recycling is.”
The GameDay Challenge is a RecycleMania event. Colleges across the United States and Canada participate in RecycleMania. Each school chooses a home basketball game during the eight-week RecycleMania competition. Colleges compete to be the most sustainable, according to the RecycleMania website.
The college that collects the most recyclables at a home game will receive a GameDay Challenge award and national recognition, according to the RecycleMania website.
Melanie Tatum, assistant director of sustainability and warehouse operations for University Student Housing, said the event gives people the chance to realistically see what is going on around campus.
“The whole purpose of RecycleMania is just to draw awareness,” Tatum said. “Awareness of what is happening on campus and what we can do on campus to make it better.”
It is important to be aware of what can be recycled, Tatum said. Once people are actively recycling, they can make a difference.
“It is surprising what is and is not recycled,” Tatum said. “Once at a game, I stood next to a recycling bin, and you would not believe the number of people that almost put their plastic bottle in the trash when the recycling bin was right there.”
Being cautious of what is supposed to be recycled can make a difference, Tatum said. If everyone were more cautious, there would be more that is recycled.
“Texas Tech is not as sustainable and green as we could be,” Martin said. “But we are working on it.”
The more people are aware of recycling and taking care of the planet, the better the earth will be, Martin said.
Lynne Thurston, senior adviser at Tech University Student Housing, said Tech has been involved with RecycleMania for years.
“We have been participating in RecycleMania for eight years now,” Thurston said.
Items that are collected include cardboard boxes, paper, plastic bottles, Styrofoam, metal cans and glass bottles, Thurston said. The basketball game is a great place to collect recyclables.
“We probably have about 50 volunteers that are helping at this event,” Thurston said. “Some of the volunteers are individual students, and some are students representing an organization, such as ROTC.”
All of the money that recycling makes goes back to the students, Thurston said. The money goes into University Student Housing Scholarships.
“Last year, we had about 300 applications, and we gave away about 50 scholarships,” Thurston said. “The more we recycle, the more money we can make for the scholarships.”
Participating in this event is helpful because it not only gives back to the community, but it helps the planet, Thurston said. This recycling effort is good for the future.
“The reason it is so important is because the earth can only be filled with so much waste,” Martin said. “We have to take care of it at some point.”
