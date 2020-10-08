Texas Tech Student Health Services will offer students flu vaccines on Oct. 15 at Urbanovsky Park.
The services at the clinic, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., will be billed to a student's insurance or will cost $22 and be billed to a student's Student Business Services account if they do not have insurance or the insurance carrier denies the payment, according to the Tech Commitment website. One needs to bring a photo ID and insurance card.
Students can pre-register for the service here.
