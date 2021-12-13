Texas Tech Free Flu-vaccines

Texas Tech provides free flu vaccines to students throughout the week of Nov. 16 – Nov. 20 at the Student Wellness Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students will be able to visit the Student Wellness Center to receive free flu-vaccines on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of that week.

 Mandi McDonald

According to a statement made by Texas Tech University, Student Health Services is unable to order crutches due to supply-chain issues. Student Health Services has asked that individuals donate new or gently-used crutches of varying sizes to the Student Wellness Center to help provide crutches to students during this shortage. Individuals can drop off donations on the first floor of the Student Wellness Center starting Dec. 15.

