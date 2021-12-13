According to a statement made by Texas Tech University, Student Health Services is unable to order crutches due to supply-chain issues. Student Health Services has asked that individuals donate new or gently-used crutches of varying sizes to the Student Wellness Center to help provide crutches to students during this shortage. Individuals can drop off donations on the first floor of the Student Wellness Center starting Dec. 15.
Student Health Services ask for donations of crutches
- By: Tea McGilvray
Digital Content Manager
-
- Updated
- 0
