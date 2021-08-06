Student Health Services at Texas Tech has announced a campus-wide COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Program, to encourage students to become fully vaccinate. All students, staff and faculty are encouraged to participate, according to the Student Health Services website.
To participate in the program, students must upload a copy of their Center for Disease Control issued vaccination card to Student Health Services, according to the Student Health Services website.
The first drawing for the program will be held Sept. 15, where 50 students will win a $250 gift card to the Texas Tech Campus Bookstore. The following week, on Sept. 22, 50-students will win $250 worth of dining bucks.
After those prizes, students will have the chance to win free tuition from the university. On Sept. 29, 50 students will win $250 in scholarship award money, and the following week on Oct. 6, 40 students will win $500 in scholarship funds. The scholarship award money will increase to $1,000 for 30 students on Oct. 13.
The final day of prizes will be on Oct. 20, where 20-students will win $3,000 of tuition funds along with another 10 students winning free parking spaces in the Flint Avenue Parking Garage for this academic school year, according to the Student Health Services website.
Students are not required to participate but only those with a fully vaccinated status are eligible to enter in the incentive program. Those who are selected as winners may only win one prize, after that their name is taken out of the drawing.
Students can also receive vaccines at the Lubbock Health Department. Tech will also be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Aug. 11-17 at Holden Hall.
Student Health Services is asking those with questions to email them at emergencymgmt@ttu.edu.
