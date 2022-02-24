Student Government Association held the 11th meeting of the 57th session Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. in the College of Media & Communications building room 353. Council members discussed and voted on new senate Resolutions, recent bills and new members were sworn in.
Graduate Vice President Jarett Luhan and Internal Vice President Taylin Antonick spoke to SGA members about the upcoming session in preparation for re-election and senators’ influence on the University.
Antonick said Senate bill 57.01 that was passed last semester and into the beginning of this semester will be a referendum to the students on March 1 and 2. This bill moves to change all pronouns in SGA constitutional pieces to non-binary pronouns.
Various Senate Resolutions were brought to the floor to be discussed and voted on to move forward and be sent to all committees. Senate Resolution 58.156 was brought to the floor regarding free STD testing through Risk Intervention and Safety Education one day a semester due to Lubbock’s rising rates of STIs.
Senate Resolution 57.157 resolves for the Tech Library to return to its normal operating hours of 24/5 as it was before COVID-19. Senate Resolution 57.157 states the University Library has had the funding to be successful in the previous years when the 24/5-hour period was in place, and the current funding allocation from student fees has not changed since the last fiscal year.
Senators discussed Senate Resolution 57.158 which moves to implement a moot court process, which will simulate court hearings when cases are raised by students, within the Judicial Branch of SGA. The Judicial Branch of SGA was designed to serve the student body and has not seen action since 2014.
SGA members brought Senate Resolution 57.159 to the floor to be discussed. This Resolution moves to appoint six Associate Justices and one Chief Justice to the SGA Supreme Court.
Senators took a majority vote on Senate Resolutions 58.156-57.159. The vote moved to send Senate Resolutions 58.156-57.159 further to each of the committees.
Senate Bill 57.02 reallocating the seats for the next senate election was voted to be postponed indefinitely. Senate Bill 57.154 regarding the implementation of a more effective DoubleMap tracking system for on-campus transportation held a 100 percent vote in favor of adopting the bill.
The next SGA meeting will be held March 10 at 6 p.m. in the COMC building room 353.
