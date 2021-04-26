To help prevent sexual assault from occurring to Texas Tech students, as well as Lubbockites in general, the Student Government Association launched an initiative called the Safe Night Out initiative with hopes to help better assist people against threats of an assault.
The goal of the Safe Night Out initiative, previously known as the Safe Bar initiative, is to train bouncers and barkeeps to become more aware and proactive towards signs of sexual assaults in popular bars around Lubbock. Ryleigh Carson, SGA’s Chief of Staff and a member of the initiative, said this training is more aimed at the proactive response to prevent harassment or signs that might led to an assault.
“We want to focus on bystander prevention, so maybe we can help to stop sexual assaults from happening in popular bars in Lubbock,” Carson said.
By educating bar owners and workers to look out for potential signs of an assault and proactively stop it before it can occur, this initiative is believed to help reduce the alarming rate of sexual assaults that occurred during nights out. Since bars are popular for young people to hang out, especially during nighttime, having someone to back them up while they enjoy themselves should be a good thing to implement, Carson said.
Bars are one of the most common places that can set a scene for an assault, due to their late opening hours and the fact that alcohol is served on the premises. Faisal Al-Hmoud, SGA’s External Vice President and an organizer of the Safe Night Out initiative, said they are collaborating with the Risk Intervention & Safety Education (RISE) to help effectively execute this initiative around Lubbock.
“Our hope is that many bars other than those that we have contacted now will collaborate with us in the future and will be recognized as Safe Night Out collaborative partners,” Al-Hmoud said. “We will have them work with Texas Tech University to have their staff trained more about awareness of sexual assault.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this initiative had been carried out in an online format. However, Al-Hmoud said their initial plan is to have this in a face-to-face format, in which they would visit the bars and then talk about the initiative to the bar workers.
“The lack of communication surrounding sexual assault makes the whole deal ambiguous,” Al-Hmoud said, “so we would like to start off by having face-to-face communication to explain everything to bar workers first, and then once we have a collaborative network, we will consider having online sessions as well.”
This initiative is a unique way to fight against the threats of sexual assault, as it works directly with potential witnesses and bystanders to train and educate them to help the victim out of a sticky situation. Al-Hmoud said other campuses have also tried to tackle this issue regarding sexual assault, but this idea of working with bars to help reduce the number of potential threats is an original idea carried out by the Tech Student Government Association.
“Hopefully after this being implemented, bouncers or people who serve alcohol at bars will become more proactive instead of reactive towards sexual assault,” Al-Hmoud said.
Due to how sexual assault is a sensitive topic that is hard to discuss openly in public, the SGA has yet to work with students regarding this matter. However, Al-Hmoud said they will look into it in the future and see how Tech students can also be educated to help others out in a similar fashion.
While this initiative is still ongoing and awaiting optimistic results, there are some ways for Tech students to help each other out of a potential assault. Esmeralda Aguilera, a peer educator at RISE, said students should actively try to become friendly and talk to someone if they show signs of discomfort during a conversation or act of intimacy. This could be the first signs of an assault.
“Try to get them out of that place and check to see if they are comfortable with the situation. You can think of an excuse at the spot to have a reason to get them out: it can be crazy excuses, but any will do as long as you can get them out of the situation,” Aguilera said.
It is also worth mentioning that controlling your drink is a vital part in helping yourself and others out of potential assaults. Aguilera said students should keep their drinks in check to become aware of people taking advantage, as well as keeping an eye out for others who are in a pinch. In case of an assault, having an ally can greatly help you and others to escape or work around the trouble.
“In case you don’t want to come out and inform the Texas Tech Police, you can always send an anonymous mail to Title IX and report your situation to have them try to resolve the problem,” Aguilera said. “You should prioritize your well-being, both physically and emotionally.”
