Hunter Heck, the current student body president, announced the results of 2021-2022 Student Government Association elections at the Student Union Building North Plaza at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 22.
SGA executive board
- Student body president - Faisal Al-Hmoud
- External vice president - Ebere Nwachukwu
- Internal vice president - Taylin Antonick
- Graduate vice president - Jarett Lujan
Senators for the College of Agricultural Science
- Carlye Dale Winfrey
- Clay Templeton
- Ty Mitchell
- Jeremiah Neal
Senator for the College of Architecture
- Jamie Treadwell
Senators for the College of Arts & Sciences
- Joel M. Rivero
- Josh Adamek
- Abigail Ashcraft
- Hannah Smith
- Kora Kolle
- Ahmad M. Altabaa
- Adam Amor
- Addi Sparks
- Angela Bui
- Kendell Toelle
- Avery Garcia
- Abigail Jambor
- Winston E. Meintjes
- Abigail Morgan
- Heaven Dubose
Senators for the College of At-Large
- Channing Wicks
- Austin Phillips
- Christy Adejokun
- Mabry Payne
- Isaac Griffin
- Jake Simmerman
- Aliyah Afotte
- Jake Davis
- Addie Thane
- Andrew Ibrahim
- Jacob J. DeGeurin
- Ashlyn Neumayer
- Blaire Crump
- Darbi Williams
Senators for the College of Engineering
- Taylor Mattison
- Adeola Omoloja
- Rohan Gosavi
- Ralph K. Rahedi
- Zarmin Hussain
Senators for the Graduate School
- Michael Okumu
- Pablo Lamino Jaramillo
- Kaitlyn Charette
- Anthony Noel Martinez
- Ateeb Ahmad
- Jesse Bulluck
Senators for the Honors
- Gabriella Ghandour
- Peyton Daniels
Senators for the College of Human Sciences
- Houston Heck
- Rebecca Lee Beale
- Kassidy King
- Francine Hernadez
- Disha Ganjegunte
Senators for the College of Media & Communication
- Faith Douglass
- Brinkley Rash
- Sydney Anderson
- Victoria Ross
Senators for the Rawls College of Business
- Cole Seely
- Joe Willinngham
- Grace Weinberger
- Jason Floyd
- Aaliyana Mayfield
- Carson Echols
- Matthew Gresback
No names were announced for Texas Tech Law School, College of Visual Performing & Arts and University Studies program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.