2021 SGA Candidates

(From left to right) Jerett Lujan, Sudent Government Association graduate vice president candidate; Nicole Wingard, appointed senate journal clerk; Faisal Al-Hmoud, Student Government Association presidential candidate; Eberechukwu Nwachukwu, external vice presidential candidate; Taylin Antonick, internal vice presidential candidate; Max Raymond, appointed chief of staff.

 Photo courtesy of Taylin Antonick

Hunter Heck, the current student body president, announced the results of 2021-2022 Student Government Association elections at the Student Union Building North Plaza at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 22.

SGA executive board

  • Student body president - Faisal Al-Hmoud 
  • External vice president - Ebere Nwachukwu 
  • Internal vice president - Taylin Antonick
  • Graduate vice president - Jarett Lujan

Senators for the College of Agricultural Science

  • Carlye Dale Winfrey
  • Clay Templeton
  • Ty Mitchell
  • Jeremiah Neal

Senator for the College of Architecture

  • Jamie Treadwell

Senators for the College of Arts & Sciences

  • Joel M. Rivero
  • Josh Adamek
  • Abigail Ashcraft
  • Hannah Smith
  • Kora Kolle
  • Ahmad M. Altabaa
  • Adam Amor
  • Addi Sparks
  • Angela Bui
  • Kendell Toelle
  • Avery Garcia
  • Abigail Jambor
  • Winston E. Meintjes
  • Abigail Morgan
  • Heaven Dubose

Senators for the College of At-Large

  • Channing Wicks
  • Austin Phillips
  • Christy Adejokun
  • Mabry Payne
  • Isaac Griffin
  • Jake Simmerman 
  • Aliyah Afotte
  • Jake Davis
  • Addie Thane
  • Andrew Ibrahim
  • Jacob J. DeGeurin
  • Ashlyn Neumayer
  • Blaire Crump
  • Darbi Williams

Senators for the College of Engineering

  • Taylor Mattison
  • Adeola Omoloja
  • Rohan Gosavi
  • Ralph K. Rahedi
  • Zarmin Hussain

Senators for the Graduate School

  • Michael Okumu
  • Pablo Lamino Jaramillo
  • Kaitlyn Charette
  • Anthony Noel Martinez
  • Ateeb Ahmad
  • Jesse Bulluck

Senators for the Honors

  • Gabriella Ghandour
  • Peyton Daniels

Senators for the College of Human Sciences

  • Houston Heck
  • Rebecca Lee Beale
  • Kassidy King
  • Francine Hernadez
  • Disha Ganjegunte

Senators for the College of Media & Communication

  • Faith Douglass
  • Brinkley Rash
  • Sydney Anderson
  • Victoria Ross

Senators for the Rawls College of Business

  • Cole Seely
  • Joe Willinngham
  • Grace Weinberger
  • Jason Floyd
  • Aaliyana Mayfield
  • Carson Echols
  • Matthew Gresback

No names were announced for Texas Tech Law School, College of Visual Performing & Arts and University Studies program.

