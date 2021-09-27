Student Disability Services’ Accessibility is for Everyone! Week begins Monday. The week’s events will serve to share resources for diversity and accessibility on campus and celebrate students with disabilities, according to a news release from Texas Tech University.
SDS helps students with academic, career and personal goals regardless of physical, learning, psychological or other documented disabilities, according to the news release.
The week’s events begin with Day of Accessibility on Monday, Sept. 27. Students can find and use resources for accessibility across campus, such as American Disability Act compliant ramps and parking spots, post a selfie and tag SDS on social media to claim a prize.
SDS will then host a deaf bingo game for prizes in Wall/Gates from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Finally, on Friday, Oct. 1, the Creative Abilities Art Gallery will be displayed at the First Friday Art Trail in the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts. The gallery will highlight art created by students with disabilities, and money raised from purchased art will go toward the Alex C. Watkins Endowed Scholarship Fund.
