Starting April 2 with the World Autism Awareness Day, April is considered national Autism Awareness Month. It is a day for people to be reminded of people with autism, their struggles and how the community can help them to achieve. At Texas Tech, students with autism can seek support from different services available to aid them with academic success and campus life.
Teesha Low, academic counselor at Tech’s Student Disability Services, said they have been working with students with autism to help accommodate these students better in the classroom environment.
“We work with students with documented disabilities; they will apply through the office, and we will get them set up with classroom accommodations, as well as course and housing accommodations upon requests,” Low said. “Autism, just like other disabilities, is a spectrum disability. This means that no students with autism are similar; they are all different, unique students.”
Since the level of autism is different for each student, accommodations made by Student Disability Services are based on the level on the spectrum. These are granted more on what the student’s classroom experience and needs, Low said. This is determined by the students’ initial applications and the process of communication between the Services and the students.
“An example we give for students with autism would be the use of extra times on exams, in-class assignments and quizzes,” Low said. “Depending on the student’s experience, a student might potentially need supplemental note-taking.”
In addition to accommodation, Student Disability Services also provides other services to help with students with autism. There is a quiet study area and computer labs at the Services building which can help students with disabilities to avoid possible distractions they might encounter at locations like the library, as well as quiet rooms where students can schedule to take exams in, said Low.
“We offer help for students to work with their instructors or provide tutors to help with studying,” Low said. “We help with time management, organization, study skills, note-taking and planning, as well as other matters needed with our free in-house tutors.”
Other than helping students with autism, the Student Disability Services also has events to help educate and raise awareness of the community about autism, such as the Disability Awareness Week. In addition, Low said Student Disability Services also have handbooks, guidance and website resources with information that can help faculty members understand and help students with disabilities.
Student Disability Services also offer campus referrals for the student to seek more assistance from other resources. This is in fact the aspect that the services mainly focuses on, said Low.
“If a student were to come to me with questions and concerns, we would go through them together and try to solve the problems,” Low said. “I would refer them out to resources that would be helpful for them.”
One of the resources is the TECHniques Center, which is a program created by Student Disability Services that focused on tutoring and academic aid for students with documented learning disabilities, ADHD/ADD and autism. Sharon Betzold, the program director of the TECHniques Center, said their program provides specialized one-on-one tutoring for these students.
“We help students with content, as well as executive functioning skills like organizing, planning and maybe working on assignments,” Betzold said. “They usually come to meet with their tutors one hour a day, five days a week and go over classes and anything that the students need help with. They can also meet with their academic counselor.”
The TECHniques Center has 65 tutors assisting a maximum of 175 students. Each counselor can take up to 30 students per semester, and the tutors work 10 to 15 hours per week with two to four students. Betzold said each student will only work with one to two tutors only for the whole semester to gain familiarity and get to understand each other more.
Betzold said the program tended to not focus on aspects that are academic-related, and aim more to help students if they have problems meeting a professor’s expectation or fully understanding everything listed in their syllabi.
“We talk a lot about goal settings and how to achieve those goals, so that we can get to aim for those goals for the entire semester,” Betzold said. “Some of the students have been working with me since I’ve been here, so I can see many of them work to come to their goals.”
Tutors at the TECHniques Center are trained to become familiar with the characteristics that a student might have. However, despite these being general characteristics, each person is an individual and might behave differently, said Betzold. The identification of these characteristics is only helpful in terms of educational purposes.
“No two people are exactly alike, so you can’t say that a student with autism will do this and a student with ADHD do this. Every student is an individual and we want to help them individually,” Betzold said.
The Center is also available to help students with autism to communicate effectively with their professors by giving them templates they can use to email their professor in the most professional way possible, so the professors are more likely to understand the question. Betzold said this assistance is small but can be quite impactful for these students to get involved.
Confidentiality is important, and the student’s type of disability is only revealed to the tutors working with them at the TECHniques Center. For Autism Awareness Month, Betzold said the Center will have awareness posts on social media, but it does not plan to have any event or activity to maintain the student’s confidentiality. For the future, the TECHniques Center plans to have more activities that can help aid students with autism in specific and all other types of learning disorder covered in the Center with their academic progress.
“Once you met a person with autism, you have met one person with autism; it is never the same for any people,” Betzold said. “It is very important that no matter what characteristics we see, it is crucial to look at the person first. We want to take the human viewpoint of each person.”
