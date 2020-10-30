Every year, millions of college students sign up to pay thousands of dollars to begin or continue their higher education. During this pursuit for knowledge, the issue of student debt continues to be prominent for people.
Out of 45 million borrowers in 2020, about $1.6 trillion in student loan debt in the U.S was collectively accumulated, according to Forbes.
For some graduates and students, this student debt accumulation can be debilitating.
Student debt can drastically hurt a student’s credit score, which can hinder their ability to buy a home later in life or make other life-changing purchases, according to CNBC.
In 2020, the average student loan debt is around $32,731, according to Forbes. However, this debt can range up to over $100,000 for many students.
R. Kaj Gittings, associate professor in the Texas Tech Department of Economics, said the more applicable number from the Forbes study is the median student loan debt of $17,000. The average is skewed by high borrowers, such as those who end up attending even higher education, such as law school, medical school or any other graduate program.
Regarding the current student debt problem, Gittings said the United States could possibly lessen the crisis on a larger scale.
“Education is an investment with potentially high returns,” he said. “For some degrees and institutions, the expected returns of the investment will likely far outweigh the cost of student loans. For other degrees and institutions, borrowing large sums of money will be a high-risk investment that may not pay off.”
Andrew Lamis, a financial coach at Tech Red to Black Peer Financial Coaching, said the average federal student debt for Tech students is only $21,500, a significantly lower amount than the national average.
“The reason these are lower are likely due to the fact that Texas Tech is quite affordable compared to most universities, and that the dollar goes farther in Texas compared to other places, like New York and California," he said. “However, these numbers are still substantial and should be taken seriously.”
The average tuition for a Tech student is around $20,000, so students commonly end up with around a year’s tuition of student debt, Lamis said.
To limit student debt, Lamis said scholarships can be impactful.
“Scholarships are great, as doing well academically really serves two purposes," he said. “In getting good grades and being involved, you increase your chances for scholarship money as well as build a strong resume, so there are certainly advantages there.”
Working in college also can be a valuable option, Lamis said. Having a job while taking classes can provide students a way to work toward paying for college while receiving their education.
What can really harm a recent graduate’s future life is the interest on their student loans, Lamis said. Paying off student debt quickly can save a borrower thousands of dollars in the long-run.
Gittings agreed with Lamis about working through school to help limit student debt.
“Mitigate expenses by working while going to school,” he said. “Also, search everywhere for scholarships and grants. This often takes a lot of effort, but there are a surprising number of opportunities out there.”
Trevor Addey, a freshman hospitality and retail management major from Plano, said he has not considered how he could minimize his loan-taking and student debt as he goes through college.
“Even though it is obviously an important issue, I haven’t really thought about what I can do to lessen the expenses of school,” he said.
In contrast, Jon Cook, a junior mechanical engineering major from Lubbock, said he takes a variety of measures to minimize his expenses as he nears graduation.
“Whether it is scholarship money, part-time jobs or doing jobs for people that are just looking for gardening or easy work, every little bit helps, you know,” he said.
For those in need of free financial coaching and other related resources, one can reach out to Red to Black at redtoblack@ttu.edu or 806-742-9781.
