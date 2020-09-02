Students received a letter from the Student Body President, Hunter Heck, President of the Black Student Association, Trey Bolton, and President of the Hispanic Student Association, Priscilla Colmenero, earlier today.
The letter asked students to continue following safety guidelines. It also emphasized that is a group effort to stop the spread of the virus.
The letter also asked students to limit traveling this year and during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
"By doing our part, we can help guide the campus experience back to normal, and more importantly, we can save lives." the letter stated.
