Students can access academic resources around campus ahead of finals, which will begin Friday, Dec. 3 through Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Different facilities around campus will be open for student use during finals. Both tutoring and study spaces are available by appointment around campus ahead of finals.
The University Library has made different study spaces available throughout the building, with some requiring an appointment and other areas assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“The university library is your library,” Sarah DeVille, head of Access Services, said. “We want to make the library a very welcoming and inclusive space. All our normal services are going to be offered during finals, but we will have extended our hours. The University Library will be open 24/7, from Dec. 2 through Dec. 8. We want to do what we can to help students through finals.”
Laptops are now available for checkout from the East Service Desk in the library. The library offers different resources for checkout such as eBooks, scientific journals, whiteboards, flash drives, cameras, projectors, anatomy models and audio recording equipment all semester. Students can receive research help from librarians either in person, over the phone or online.
“The library wants students to be successful,” DeVille said. “The more students use the library, whether it’s using library resources or using our spaces, the more successful students tend to be. In general, the more students utilize campus resources, the more successful they will be academically. Finals can be stressful, but there is plenty of help around campus.”
Different from the University Library system, the Learning Center offers personalized tutoring for students. The Learning Center is located in room 164 in Drane Hall, and open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
Kiara Bent, a fourth-year zoology student, the Learning Center is a cosmopolitan service for students that offers something for everyone.
“Students can walk in and get help with a specific course,” Bent said. “We pair students who come in with a tutor, who is also a student, based on their needs and what we offer, like, chemistry, math, philosophy and physics courses. We also have plenty of people who use this area as a workspace.”
The Learning Center offers online tutoring Monday through Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m. Bent said all tutors have taken the course they are tutoring for, so they are able to help students on their academic needs.
“As long as the student is working on their undergraduate degree, they can come in and get help,” Bent said. “We offer tutoring for the harder courses that a lot of people struggle with their freshman and sophomore years. If graduate students need any type of tutoring ahead of finals, they should contact their professors. Students should seek help before finals.”
For students who need writing help specifically, the University Writing Center offers both in-person and online appointments throughout the semester. Texas Tech Health Science Center students can submit written work for a review online. The Texas Tech Undergraduate and Graduate Writing Centers are located in Weeks Hall on the second and third floors, respectively.
Miriam White, a consultant at the Undergraduate Writing Center and a fourth-year English and secondary education student from Fort Worth, said students should make appointments ahead of finals to make sure they get in before the Writing Center becomes too busy.
“Undergraduate students of any major can make appointments with us via phone, online or in-person,” White said. “From there, clients upload whatever writing piece they would like to work on, then a consultant will sit down and work them. Students can come in and receive help on final papers, but we need the professor’s permission to work with somebody on a writing section concerning final exam.”
Bent said there are a lot more places, opportunities and resources in general that students have not discovered.
“Texas Tech cares about their students and their education,” White said. “It’s important to make a plan ahead of finals. Look at the syllabus to make appointments in advance. That’s the best way to take advantage of the resources available all around campus. Finals are stressful, but at the end of the day, it’s up to the student to take advantage of these opportunities.”
