Most students strive to achieve the highest grade point average possible in college. In reaching this goal, stress may be a prominent issue.
In a survey from Active Minds and The National Society of Collegiate Scholars, 9,319 academically high-achieving college students were surveyed to determine their needs in regards to improving mental health, according to a National Society of Collegiate Scholars news release. The workload of college overwhelmed 91 percent of surveyed students who maintained a 3.4 GPA or higher at U.S. colleges and universities.
Because of these issues with stress, students with higher GPAs tend to seek mental health services, according to the news release. In the survey, 73 percent of the students said they received help from someone within the last year.
In addition to these actions, 46 percent of the students think the stigma of getting mental health support is present, according to the news release, and 50 percent state they do not have the time or money to access mental health services.
Along with this mindset, two-thirds of students do not feel comfortable confiding in an academic adviser or professor, according to the news release. There are suggested methods for college administrators, faculty and advisers to utilize in regard to providing support for students.
Whether it be talking with students or referring them to sources on or off campus, there are a variety of ways staff and faculty members could help.
The “Validate, Appreciate and Refer” process is one that allows a faculty or staff member to help a student through being available to discuss the issue and leading them to the proper resources, according to the news release. Normalizing the need for mental health support and being an advocate for more support services on campus are other ways faculty can help.
Throughout the school year, faculty can also promote mental health services and implement mental health exercises in class and keep an eye out for those students trying to maintain the best GPA, according to the release. Another recommendation for faculty and staff includes practicing self-care.
Adeola Omoloja, a sophomore civil engineering major from Akure, Nigeria and vice president of public relations and recruitment for the Tech chapter of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, said there is a mentality that having good grades does not allow for stressful situations.
“People believe that once you get good grades, you’re fine mentally, emotionally,” he said.
Whether it be cramming for a test or other last-minute study methods, Omoloja said there are ways to obtain good grades that can cause stress.
Depending on one’s workload and the difficulty of his or her classes, the amount of stress one has to manage may differ from person to person.
“But still, it affects every school, every person,” Omoloja said regarding the topic of mental health not discriminating by GPA. “Students are everywhere.”
