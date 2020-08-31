The STEM Center for Outreach, Research & Education (STEM CORE) program that is in partnership between Texas Tech University and Lubbock Independent School District (LISD), recently received an Inspiring STEM Program Award from INSIGHT into Diversity magazine.
This award recognizes programs and people that help groom the next generation of students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics fields. This particular program helps introduce STEM careers to students who may not know much about these career paths.
The STEM CORE program pairs STEM students at Texas Tech University with middle school students in the LISD community so they can explore STEM fields in a fun, low-pressure environment beyond the classroom Jessica Spott, the senior program administrator who has been with the program since it was created, said according to the release.
The STEM challenge is a program established seven years ago in partnership between Texas Tech’s STEM CORE and LISD. It is a week-long event where Tech students are partnered with middle school students to design and construct working vehicles. Originally, construction included cardboard and duct tape but has since evolved to using power tools and even being televised regionally and nationally.
LISD is made up of 59 percent Hispanic, 14 percent African American and 72 percent economically disadvantaged students. More than half of the middle-school students who compete are ethically or racially underrepresented.
This partnership between LISD and Texas Tech’s STEM CORE program has allowed younger students to be exposed to STEM experiences and given them the opportunity to explore career paths they aren’t familiar with Mike Sizemore, K-12 science coordinator of LISD, said according to the release.
Carol A. Sumner, vice president of Texas Tech’s Division of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion and chief diversity officer, said STEM CORE is another example of Texas Tech working in the Lubbock community and valuing those in it.
According to the release, Sumner said Tech has worked from the beginning to advance opportunities for those in the Lubbock community and help them make a meaningful impact.
Programs like STEM CORE will continue to help those locally and globally who are underrepresented, Sumner said according to the release.
