In the Nov. 3 general election, there are a number of candidates up for reelection on the national level and state level.
For United States Senators, John Cornyn, a Republican, and Mary “MJ” Hegar, a Democrat, are on the ballot, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s website.
U.S. House District 19 has Jodey Arrington, a Republican, is running against Tom Watson, a Democrat, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s website.
Republican Charles Perry is running for the Texas Senate District 28 seat, according to the website.
For Texas House District 83, Democrat Addison Perry-Franks is running against Republican Dustin Burrows, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s website.
John Frullo, a Republican, is running against John Gibson, a Democrat, for the Texas House District 84 seat, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s website.
