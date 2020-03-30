The Texas Tech University Information Technology Division has developed a basic Cybersecurity Awareness training program that will be administered to employees online beginning the second week of April.
The training program is in compliance with House Bill 3834 and has been certified by the State of Texas Department of Information Resources, according to an email sent by the Tech Chief Information Officer. Additionally, 200 Tech faculty and staff have piloted the program.
The short training focuses on information security practices and procedures to help protect institutional data and information resources. The training will be administered by Tech Human Resources via Cornerstone, in line with other employee training.
As the university must be in compliance with House Bill 3834 by June, it has elected to proceed with the training at home, according to the email. During the second week of April, additional information will be sent on the requirement and timeline for the training, as well as how the training can be accessed and more.
If employees have any questions regarding the training, they can contact Human Resources Systems at 896-742-3851 or hrs.systems@ttu.edu.
