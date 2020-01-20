Among the multiple university conduct violations, hazing is an issue some students are not aware of. With a 2019 state law, the Texas Tech community learned more about past hazing incidents through a January report.
Texas Senate Bill 38, which went into effect on Sept. 1, 2019, requires that a university community be made aware of incidents of hazing, which are intentional, reckless acts that involve a person or a group targeting another student for the purpose of that student associating with, being initiated into or holding membership in a student organization, according to Texas Education Code Chapter 51, Sec. 51.936.
Kimberly Thornton, senior director for the Tech Center for Campus Life, said information regarding each incident was made available through a campus-wide email from the Tech Office of the Dean of Students on Jan. 2. She said information, such as the definition of hazing, what constitutes as hazing, past campus hazing incidents and how to report incidents, was distributed to the Tech community.
“We had to publish any student group, so any student organization that was found responsible for any kind of hazing had to go on our website,” she said.
The Fall 2019 Student Organization Hazing Report and information about Tech organizations responsible for hazing, such as their allegations and sanctions, can be found on the Tech Center for Campus Life website.
There were 24 groups found responsible for hazing, according to the report. The report listed 23 Greek student organizations and one honor/academic student organization.
Because of an agreement with the family of a student victim who was involved in a hazing incident consisting of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity, which was found responsible of tragic hazing, the organization will not recolonize on the Tech campus, according to the report.
Regardless, all the information on the report, such as the name of the organization involved, the date of the hazing incident and the type of sanctions, is required by the state, according to Texas Education Code Chapter 51, Sec. 51.936. Information regarding an institution’s disciplinary action against an organization needs to be included in the hazing report if those actions took place three years prior to the distribution of the report.
“As of Sept. 1, it went back three years,” Thornton said. “For us, that would have been fall of 2016. We chose to include the fall of ‘14. Just that one particular one because we did have a student death.”
Following this first email, Thornton said people can expect similar information in future semesters.
“Moving forward from here on out, you will see an email that goes out before every semester that alerts students,” she said. “It will also, according to the state of Texas, we have to put it in all orientation sessions. We have to make that available, so we did that as well.”
While information about hazing incidents at Tech are made known to the campus community, one may need to know how to report a hazing incident.
JaWana Green, managing director for the Tech Office of Student Conduct, said the department works to educate people about hazing, which can come in different forms.
The conduct office does presentations for classes and organizations that can be tailored for the group, so they are aware of what incidents to report, Green said.
“Campus for Center Life does a lot of educational things with different organizations, different fraternities, sororities and so forth,” she said regarding other educational opportunities.
When reporting an incident, Green said one can go online at the Tech Office of Student Conduct website or through other methods.
“Faculty, staff, students, community members, outside parties who come into with some information can submit reports online through our online reporting system,” she said. “You also can walk in and start a conversation with someone, and we can help you through that process of submitting a report.”
One can also reach the office via email at studentconduct@ttu.edu and may have to answer some follow up questions, Green said.
“If someone reports an incident, we’re going to review it to determine if there may be a violation of the code,” she said. “We’re also going to initial assess it to determine if there may be some imminent risk or harm to anyone or any group of individuals to determine if we need to do something in between while an investigation is ongoing.”
While conducting investigations, Green said the safety and security of the parties involved are paramount.
Although, sometimes there is not enough information to determine a violation, Green said.
“Students are not always forthcoming while we’re doing these hazing investigations, and that’s unfortunate, but we try to get as much detailed information as we can,” she said.
If a student organization is not found responsible, the department staff will still have a conversation with the president or adviser of the organization regarding possible concerns they see, Green said. If found responsible of not following conduct code, a group or individual has an opportunity for a panel hearing, which will go through the matters of the case.
Sanctions may be issued to organizations found responsible for hazing, Green said. Sanctions can include reprimand, probation, suspension or expulsion and can vary depending on the severity of the incident.
Regardless of the investigation process, an investigation can be hindered if an involved party is not honest or forthcoming, Green said. Students need to know that they can be open and the department really wants to help.
“We definitely always want students to report concerning behavior,” she said, “but we also want to encourage students to be honest and be forthcoming because we can only do so much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.