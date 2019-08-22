The Texas Tech Health Sciences Center contains multiple students, faculty and staff that take part in a variety of research. After receiving grants, certain researchers will get the chance to study different aspects of cancer.
Researchers at the HSC received more than $3.1 million in grants from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, according to a HSC news release. The grants, which are part of over $6 million given to the Tech System, will fund projects dedicated to fighting cancer.
A Core Facility award worth $3.1 million was given to the HSC to support a Cancer Animal Facility, according to the news release. Dr. Scott Trasti, director of the HSC Laboratory Animal Resources Center, leads an animal facility in Lubbock that will receive updates such as advanced imaging, slide scanning and other advanced equipment used for cancer research because of the grant.
The Core Facility award, according to the news release, will also benefit the Children’s Oncology Group Cell Childhood Cancer Repository.
In addition to this research being funded, Komaraiah Palle, associate professor in the Department of Cell Biology and Biochemistry, will study ovarian cancer and its resistance to chemoprevention with the support of a $200,000 High-Impact/High-Risk Research award, according to the news release.
